The West Plains High School Lady Zizzers basketball team brought home the second place trophy from the MSHSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament Friday after coming up short in a 50-34 loss against the Whitfield Warriors. The final score of the game is not an accurate representation of the battle that took place on the court.
The Zizzers managed to stay in the mix until the last few minutes of the game.
“We left it all on the court, and every Zizzer on the team should be proud of what they accomplished. Our girls fought with everything they had, and never backed down,” said Zizzers Head Coach Scott Womack. “As a coach, this year has been a lot of fun. Watching this team grow as players, and people, and finishing with the second best record in my career has been a great privilege.”
MacKenzie Brunson, who was injured in the previous game, returned to action for the Zizzers. She donned a fairly intimidating looking knee brace, but in warmups she looked ready to go. Brunson is the kind of competitor who wouldn’t allow something like a little pain or torn ligaments to force her spend the state championship game of her senior year riding the pine.
Thanks to the efforts of Ashton Judd, West Plains got the opening possession, and they capitalized on it by scoring the first 2 points of the game, then 2 more. It seemed as though the tide was Big Red.
Brunson started off strong, maybe too strong. Feeling good, and confident, she drove towards the hole and put up her go to jumper. When she landed she let out a cry that signaled to everyone the game was over for her.
Both sides of the crowd cheered for Brunson as she was escorted from the court to the locker room.
By the end of the first quarter the Zizzers trailed by 2 points.
The Zizzers struggled to find their feet in the second quarter and went into halftime trailing by 8. Coach Womack must have delivered some kind of speech during the break, because the team came back ready to fight. The third quarter ended with the Zizzers down by 6 and making a move.
As the fourth quarter got underway, twice the Zizzers managed to make it a 3-point game.
It wasn’t until the last 4 minutes of play that the deficit started to really widen.
“They (Whitfield) started working the ball around the perimeter to run down the clock. If we had just let them we could have lost by only 6, but if we went after them trying to force turnovers it would open up the possibility of them getting inside where they would make a layup or get fouled,” said Coach Womack.
In this case, a wider spread in defeat actually proves that the Zizzers were fighting hard to win the game.
The Whitfield Warriors were crowned the state champs. This marked their fourth straight trip to the championship, and their first win.
Ashton “Double Trouble” Judd, who spent most of the night being triple teamed still managed 13 points and 12 rebounds for another double-double. With 8 points, Drew Harris proved to be a huge asset. Zoey Williams’ 3-pointer in the second quarter was just what the doctor order and she finished with 4 points. Allyssa Joyner brought 4 points to the table. Georgia Osborn and Brunson each had 2 points.
Bringing home the second place trophy may cause some disappointment for the players, but the town and the school don’t share that feeling. There is nothing but pride for the Lady Zizzers.
“We are so thankful for the community support we have received all season. So many of our fans traveled to Springfield to show their support, we brought the biggest crowds by far,” said Coach Womack.
What is a Zizzer? Every single member of this basketball team.
