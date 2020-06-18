A coach who has won state championships in both basketball and baseball has been hired as the new boys’ basketball coach at Viola.
Rick Luna, who guided Dora to a state basketball title this season, was officially hired by the Viola School Board Tuesday night.
Luna’s Dora Falcons went 32-2 and won the Class 1 State Championship in March. Luna was name the Class 1 Coach of the Year by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.
In 2009, Luna led the Dora baseball team to a state title with a 20-4 record.
Earlier this year, the Dora School Board voted 5-1 to not renew Luna’s contract, although no reason was officially given.
Luna replaces Skip Dulaney who retired. Dulaney coached the Longhorns to a 29-10 record this past season with only one senior. Two players who averaged over 20 points each per game will return.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.