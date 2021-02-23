The West Plains High School Lady Zizzers basketball team was once, twice, three times a winner as they traveled Saturday to Camdenton to take on the Lady Lakers.
“We definitely happy with the wins. All three squads saw some areas that need work, but we managed to put together some good basketball,” said Zizzers Head Coach Scott Womack.
After a tough loss to Kickapoo, the Zizzers were eager to prove that they are still the best team in the state in Class 5.
The Lakers fought hard in all three contests, but found it difficult to keep their heads above water with the weight of concrete in which the Zizzers had planted them pulling them towards the bottom.
Freshmen
Being led by Matt “Aquaman” Perkins, the freshmen Zizzers easily crawled to a 40-29 win over the Lakers. Olivia Lawson was the top scorer for the Zizzers with 8 points. Baleigh Miller, Emma Worsham, and Kennedi Keller each had 7 points.
Junior Varsity
Under the direction of Cass “Hammer Pants” Johnson this year’s JV squad has managed to put together an impressive season, and Saturday’s 45-28 victory over the Lakers exemplifies that season.
Kaylea Dixon led the Zizzers with 11 points, and Mary Claire Gohn brought 9 points to the table.
Coach Johnson, who was a gifted basketball player in her own right, has made the transition to coach with the same style she brought to the court in her playing days. If Cass Johnson was the best player on a team, it was because she was the hardest worker. That same work ethic drives her on sidelines now as a coach. The assumption for many is that being a good player automatically translates to being a good coach, however, this is not the case.
It requires vision beyond one position, and even one side, to the whole court. Being an effective coach means being in tune with all the elements that make a team work. Cass Johnson has proven to have the makings of a great coach.
Varsity
“We got off to a bit of a slow start, but were able to settle down and take control in the second half,” said Womack.
With just a 4 point lead going into halftime, the Zizzers knew some adjustments were needed in the break, and just like the best teams, they made them. The third quarter opened on a team that looked like they had just finished their Wheaties.
Ashton Judd won the scoring title for the Zizzers with 25 points and 9 rebounds, Mackenzie Brunson had 15 points, freshman Alyssa Joyner turned in a strong 14 point, 6 rebound game, Georgia Osborn who did a great job running the team scored 3, and Kaylea Dixon and Drew Harris each had 2 points.
The Zizzers advance their record to 21-3 on the season, and 5-2 in conference play.
The Lady Zizzers travelled last night to Waynesville. Details of that game will be in tomorrow’s Quill.
West Plains will take on Helias Catholic Monday night in the semifinals round of district play at the West Plains High School.
