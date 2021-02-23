The Missouri State University-West Plains Grizzly Basketball team stretched its winning streak to three with two road wins over the weekend.
The Grizzlies (5-2) picked up two wins at the Mineral Area College Classic in Park Hills this weekend. Friday evening the Grizzlies defeated North Arkansas College from Harrison, 111-103, and on Saturday they downed Southern Arkansas University Tech from Camden, 93-84.
On Friday night against North Arkansas College, the Grizzlies had seven players reach double figures.
Freshman guard James “Scooter” Williams led the charge with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore guard Byron “Tre” Breland added 18 points and 8 rebounds. Sophomore guard Adnan Hussein continued to hit shots from past the arc with 15 points. Sophomore guard Franklyn Petion added 14 points, and sophomore forward Nico Hill added 13 points and 7 rebounds.
“I was proud of our effort this weekend against two solid teams,” Grizzly Basketball Head Coach Jared Phay said. “Neither game was easy; we had to battle to the end.”
In a gritty Southern Arkansas Tech showdown on Saturday, sophomore point guard Jesse Zarzuela dominated with 37 points and added 7 assists. Williams added 20 points and 12 rebounds.
“Jesse Zarzuela can really score, but I’m impressed at how much better he is at getting his teammates involved,” Phay said. “Scooter Williams is also getting a lot done, and we really need him to.”
Other Grizzlies in double figures on Saturday were sophomore guard Ian Lopez with 11 points and Breland with 10 points and 7 rebounds.
Phay noted two other players who contributed to the Grizzlies’ success over the weekend. “We have guys like Nico Hill and Ian Lopez that do so much that doesn’t always show on a stat sheet,” he said. "Nico is a coach on the floor for us. He understands the game at a high level, and he inspires us to play hard. Ian can shoot it well, but he rebounds and defends and does everything that we ask."
The Grizzlies start conference play with nationally-ranked and undefeated Mineral Area College on Wed., Feb. 10. Tip-off is 7 p.m. at the West Plains Civic Center.
"I am excited to start conference play,” Phay said. “Mineral Area is clearly one of the best teams in the country. They have all the right pieces, and they are very well-coached. We are going to have to battle for 40 minutes because any let ups against them, and they can go on a run and put teams away. I am ready for a challenge and I want to see our guys compete!"
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, seating will be limited at the Grizzly home games, and social distancing and masking will be required throughout the event for everyone age 10 and above, university officials said. Children age 2 to 9 are highly recommended to wear a mask, they added.
Those planning to attend should have their masks on when they enter the civic center. Masks will need to remain on throughout the games.
Ushers will be available to answer questions, and signage will be placed to help with seating. Every other row will be blocked off and three seats will be required between groups if seated in the same row.
For more information about the Grizzly Basketball program, visit www.msuwpgrizzlies.com or call 417-255-7991.
