The West Plains High School Lady Zizzers basketball team picked up its 14th win in 15 games in Thursday's home contest against Glendale. The Lady Zizzers junior varsity and freshman teams also picked up wins over Glendale.
"All of our teams (varsity, junior varsity and freshman) looked really good and we were able to have another three win night," said Lady Zizzer Head Coach Scott Womack.
VARSITY
The Lady Zizzers used an aggressive, well-balanced offensive attack and its signature, stingy defense to overwhelm the Glendale Lady Falcons.
"The last couple of games we didn't get off to real quick starts but last night we were able to start quick and we jumped out to a 13-0 lead," said Womack.
West Plains led 18-2 after the first quarter, 35-5 at halftime, 53-10 after three and won by a final score of 58-19.
"I am really proud of how well the girls played defense," said Womack. "Our starters only allowed one field goal.
"Offensively, we shared the ball well and attacked the basket. Six girls scored at least 7 points."
Junior Mackenzie Bruson scored 12 points and tallied seven rebounds and five assists.
Sophomore Ashton Judd also scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds.
Cass Cunningham scored 9 points; Alli Holesapple, 7; Bre Harlan, 7; Peta Collins, 7; Drew Harris, 2; and Jade Barry, 2.
The 14-1 Lady Zizzers will next play in the Nixa Invitational Tournament. West Plains will play Republic at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nixa at 7 p.m. Friday and Olathe (Kan.) East at 1 p.m. Saturday.
JUNIOR VARSITY
The Lady Zizzers junior varsity team improved to 9-2 with a 49-28 win over Glendale.
The game was tied at 4 at the end of the first quarter but West Plains led 16-10 at halftime and 32-20 at the end of three before winning 49-28.
Collins scored 11 points; Emmy Brashear scored 6; Barry, 5; Harris, 5; Mary Claire Gohn, 5; Megan McCrackin, 4; Kaylea Dixon, 4; Kylie Kittrell, 4; Madison Sisco, 3; and Zoey Williams, 2.
The junior varsity Lady Zizzers will not play again until Jan. 27.
FRESHMAN
The Lady Zizzers ninth-grade squad improved to 4-1 with a 42-36 win.
West Plains led 13-6 after one quarter, 22-14 at halftime and 33-21 entering the fourth.
Williams scored 10 points; Gohn added 7; Dixon, 6; Hannah Judd, 6; Shelby Cooper, 5; Georgia Osborn, 4; and Alyssa Newberry, 4.
The freshman team will play at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Marshfield.
