In a world where sports continue to be put on hold by a global pandemic, sports writing requires more and more creativity.
Recently, an anonymous reader gifted this writer several old newspapers. Most of them were copies of the Quill from the 1960s to early 1970s, but mixed in the pile were a pair of editions of the Kansas City Star from Nov., 1917–the month after Ernest Hemingway began his stint with the newspaper. Even though his name doesn’t appear in either copy, as an avid Hemingway fan, it is exciting to hold them just knowing he was there.
I am grateful to the person who brought these papers to me. While I could have retrieved the same story from the Quill’s own archives, I wanted express my appreciation by pulling today’s story from the pages of those gifted papers.
On Jan. 21, 1964 the nation was still reeling from the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The Beatles had not yet made their debut on The Ed Sullivan Show, and for those born anytime after that historic performance, it’s hard to imagine a world where The Beatles weren’t yet a household name.
While the country grappled with how to move forward in the wake of such tragedy, life in the small town of West Plains continued as usual. Adults went to work, kids went to school, Lawrence of Arabia played at the Avenue Theater, and the Zizzers played basketball. On that night the Zizzers were downed by the Willow Springs Bears 70-62, but the ballplayers were not the stars of the show. At halftime eight members of physical education classes at the high school gave a demonstration on a trampoline.
The students performed fantastic aerobatic maneuvers, flying high above the gymnasium floor, and wowing the crowd.
In the excitement of a close basketball game, and the thrill of watching the aerial tricks performed by these high school students, the crowd escaped. They escaped the worry and uncertainty that filled their days.
Although the circumstances of a deadly virus, and an assassinated president are very different, the outcome of worry and uncertainty are similar. For the world, the country, and West Plains, these feelings are understandable and unavoidable. However, it is more important than ever to find a brief escape. Allow a sense of thrill for something to replace the anxiety for a little while. Don’t worry, COVID-19 will still be here when you get back.
