All the West Plains High School Lady Zizzers do is win, no matter what, got baskets on their mind they can’t ever get enough, and Monday night’s three win triumph over the Waynesville Tigers just proves it again.
“Waynesville is a tough team. They’ve won their last five games, and playing on their court is always a challenge,” said Zizzers Head Coach Scott Womack.
The Tigers even have a player who received a nomination to the McDonald’s All-American game.
Freshmen
The Zizzers freshmen squad wrapped up their season with a 59-16 win over the Tigers, making their record a perfect 10-0 for the season and 7-0 in conference play.
“We are incredibly proud of this year’s freshmen classs. Several of them will have great high school careers,” said Coach Womack.
Olivia Lawson, who played only two quarters, led the Zizzer scoring with 18 points. Emma Worsham finished with 13, Baleigh Miller had 10, Sydney Harrison had 5, Emily Dawson added 4, and Meagan Holesapple contributed 3 points.
Junior Varsity
Guiding the JV squad to another win is just a regular Monday for Cass Johnson. The Zizzers added one more mark to their win category as they upset the Tigers 54-20. The first quarter saw West Plains come out looking a little slow and they only managed to put 6 points on the board. In the second half, however, they turned the beat around, and dropped 19 points compared to the Tigers 7. From there, The Zizzers wouldn’t look back or slow down for the rest of the game.
Olivia Lawson, who was also the lead scorer in the freshman game, led the JV scoring with 16 points. Kaylea Dixon gave the Zizzers 13, Mary Claire Gohn and Hannah Judd each had 6, Emily Dawson scored 5, and Emmy Brashear rounded out West Plains’ efforts with 4.
Varsity
Every time the Zizzer varsity squad step up in the building, everybody’s hands go up…and they stay there. The Tigers pounced with the ferocity of the giant, deadly cats in the first quarter. With claws out they landed a few swipes, and the first quarter ended with the Zizzers only leading 16-13. This charge was short-lived, and soon the Tigers were more like tabby house cats curled up in a laundry basket having a nap.
“Our defense was much sharper than it has been in our last few games. We’re going to have to be at this level to have a chance in the postseason,” said Coach Womack.
Ashton “double-trouble” Judd added another double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Mackenzie Brunson had 13 points. Georgia Osborn and Allyssa Joyner each had 11 points, Jade Barry provided 3, and Drew Harris and Mary Claire Gohn each had 2 points.
Thursday night’s game against Parkview will start at 5:30 p.m. at the high school with the junior varsity. The freshmen team was originally scheduled to play, but Parkview cancelled.
This will be the last home game of the regular season, and will also be Parents/Senior night.
The Lady Zizzers’ record now stands at 22-3
