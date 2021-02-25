“It was a good weekend.”
That’s how Missouri State University-West Plains Grizzly Volleyball Head Coach Paula Wiedemann summed up the results of her team’s efforts at the Blue Dragon Classic.
The Grizzlies (10-3) won all four games they played at the two-day tournament hosted by Hutchinson Community College Friday and Saturday, Feb. 19-20, in Hutchinson, Kansas.
“Getting to start off with Indian Hills Community College and Mineral Area College (MAC) back-to-back Friday was just what we needed,” Wiedemann said. “It was a good thing because we hadn’t faced anything like that yet this season.”
The Grizzlies knew they were starting the tournament against the Warriors on Friday, but the game against their Region 16 counterpart was a last-minute match-up caused when weather forced one of the tournament’s other teams to drop out.
Known as perennial powers in junior college volleyball, the Warriors and the Cardinals are a formidable challenge in any situation. But after a straight set, 25-21, 25-22, 26-24 victory against the Warriors, the Grizzlies were feeling pretty good going into their contest with the Cardinals.
And, after a 25-19 win in the first set against MAC, the Grizzlies were looking forward to another quick win. But the Cardinals didn’t go down easy, taking the next two sets 25-12 and 25-15.
“I was a little nervous going into the MAC game. We had a high from beating Indian Hills, but as a team, we weren’t playing with the confidence we needed,” Wiedemann said. “MAC is a calmer team and doesn’t make as many mistakes as Indian Hills.”
That’s when Wiedemann made a change, moving freshman outside hitter Lauren Weber into the libero spot and inserting sophomore outside attacker Maju Loureiro into the lineup for six rotations for the first time this season for the fourth set.
“We had a rotation in place, and it has worked really well all season. But there were little things that still needed improvement, like confidence on the court, and these were things I knew Maju and Lauren could help us with,” Wiedemann said.
Loureiro, a native of Brazil and a starting six-rotation outside from last season, was the last player to join the team this season due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. Although she had been practicing with the team since Feb. 1, she had yet to get back into the six-rotation role she had last season. Adding her to the lineup gave the Grizzlies another seasoned attacker on the floor.
“Maju has been getting better and stronger the past three weeks,” Wiedemann said. “It’s difficult to walk into a rotation that has been working. There are certain strengths the rotations give us, and I know it was hard for her to be patient. After the tournament, I told her I was really proud of her for being a good teammate, regardless of being on the court or not the past couple of weeks.”
And Weber, who has been solid in playing six rotations, can control the court from the libero position in a way that makes everyone else on the team better, the coach said.
“Lauren’s ability to be the leader on the floor has been obvious to us for a while. She is locked in on the court. She gives us that confidence we need from the libero position. She is the constant, she is the steady and she makes things happen,” Wiedemann said.
“Lauren’s ability to take control of the court is obvious, and everyone responds to it,” the coach added. “Being in this position allows the team to grow in that confidence and control. I know how much she loves taking swings, so I told her she’s still getting reps in during warm-ups, just don’t jump and take a swing during the game.”
Those changes made all the difference. The Grizzlies won the next two sets 25-20 and 15-10 to take the game.
Saturday’s games pitted the Grizzlies against Butler Community College from El Dorado, Kansas, and Pratt Community College from Pratt, Kansas. The Grizzlies won both games in three straight sets. They defeated Butler 25-15, 25-9, 25-17 and Pratt 25-12, 25-15, 25-16.
“We took advantage of every opportunity given in these two games. We passed well, played good defense and were very efficient on offense,” Wiedemann said.
“Right now, with this lineup, we’ve got the stability and confidence we were lacking. Everyone is calm, and there’s this sense that they can get things done,” she added. “In practice, you’re not going to get the same feel as you do during a game. But we got an immediate response when we made those changes against MAC, and that was good to see.
“We’re at a point where we can build on that feel, build on how much more confident we feel on the court. That’s when you get better,” the coach added. “You’re going to start paying attention to the little things. Offensively, we can be really good, but if we can’t pass and can’t play defense, it won’t matter against the really good teams. We know what we want to be and how to get there now.”
Statistical leaders for the Grizzlies during the Blue Dragon Classic included freshman outside hitter Imani Nicholson with 42 kills and seven service aces, sophomore middle blocker Nayla Watkins with an attacking percentage of .441 among all hitters, sophomore setter Julieta Campaña with 69 assists, Loureiro with a passer rating of 2.49, freshman middle blocker Manuela Bibinbe with 6.5 blocks, and Weber with 74 digs.
The Grizzlies’ next game will be Tuesday, Feb. 23, when they host Jefferson College at 6:30 p.m. in the first official Region 16 contest of the season. Wiedemann said Friday’s game against MAC did not count as a Region 16 game, since it took place in a tournament setting.
“Jefferson is a good team. We will have to play the game well,” the coach said. “Any game against a region opponent is big, and we will have to be ready to play together as a team and communicate well.”
This will be the first of three consecutive Tuesday home games for the Grizzlies. These three games will be the last home games of the regular season for the team, Wiedemann noted.
Wiedemann reminds that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, seating will be limited at the game, and social distancing and masking will be required throughout the event for everyone age 10 and above. Children age 2 to 9 are highly recommended to wear a mask, he added.
Those planning to attend should have their masks on when they enter the civic center. Masks will need to remain on throughout the game.
Ushers will be available to answer questions, and signage will be placed to help with seating. Every other row will be blocked off and three seats will be required between groups if seated in the same row.
For more information about the Grizzly Volleyball program, visit www.msuwpgrizzlies.com.
