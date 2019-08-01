Jr. Tournament
The Willow Springs Thomas F. Benyo Municipal Golf Course held it’s annual Jr. Golf Tournament July 17 for boys and girls ages six to 18. The tournament was presented by Landmark Banks of Willow Springs and Ferguson Drug powered by Walgreens.
Winners in the following divisions were:
Girls ages 10 to 12: Kameron Thomas
Boys ages 13 to 14: Logan Davis
Boys ages 16 to18: Tyler White
Congratulations to these young golfers whom came out in spite of the extremely hot conditions!
Thank you to Cole Johnson, Willow Springs High School Golf Coach, for running this tournament.
Patsy Wyatt Memorial
Two-Lady Scramble
On July 20, the annual two-lady scramble was held at Willow Springs Thomas F. Benyo Municipal Golf Course, but this year, it received a new name: Patsy Wyatt Memorial 2-Lady Scramble.
Patsy Wyatt was an avid golfer whom loved the game and loved helping make the annual event memorable for the ladies who came in from other courses to play in this event.
Patsy worked hard on decorating the OP Hall, getting sponsors for hole prizes and helping Linda Benyo get food lined up for the meal after the tournament each year.
Patsy passed away nearly six weeks prior to this years’ tournament and she was looking forward to playing in it again.
John David (JD) Wyatt, Jill (Wyatt) Porter, Madison King and Joel & Melanie Wyatt were on hand to share in the inaugural Patsy Wyatt Memorial with words from the family and special memories prior to and after the tournament with all in attendance. The family, along with many players wore shirts that said “Playing for Patsy” honoring their beloved Patsy.
According to JD, (Patsy’s husband), Patsy would have been so humbled and honored with the tournament being renamed in her memory and the overwhelming outpouring of love and support from the many family, friends and community.
Personally, I will always remember one of the best quotes that I have ever heard about golf from my classy friend, Patsy once told me, “It’s not how good you play, it’s how GOOD you look while you’re playing that matters!” Patsy was ALWAYS dressed to the 9’s from her visor down to her matching golf shoes and she even had a bright colored ball to putt with to match her outfit for the day. I know some even felt Patsy with them throughout the day when they made just another “Ho-Hum Par.”
Tournament results
Championship Flight
First place: Beverly Hicks and Michele Myers, 66
Second place: Diane Schuster and Linda Heady, 68
Third place: Sherri Unger and Lorna Moore, 72
A Flight
First place: Linda Benyo and Linda LeBaron, 75
Second place: Sherri Jungferman and Dee Barton, 76
Third place: Sharon Beavers and Pam Smith, 78
Hole prize winners
Linda Hancock, Michele Myers, Linda LeBaron, Linda Heady, Diane Schuster, Sherri Unger, Lorna Moore and Sherri Jungferman.
Thank you to JD, Jill, John, Brooke, Madison, Joel and Melanie for sharing your beloved wife, mother, mother-in-law and grandmother with all of us all these years.
Thank you to Golf Course Superintendent, Dave Guyll, Bill Jackson and all the city employees who helped get the course in great shape prior to the tournament.
Thank you to Ferguson Drug powered by Walgreens for supplying the plates, napkins and cutlery.
A very special thank you goes out to Linda Benyo for her hard work on decorating the OP Hall, getting sponsors for hole prizes, coordinating with the ladies on food to be brought in for the meal, making the pairings and setting out the hole prize markers prior to the tournament.
Thank you to all of those involved with making this first Patsy Wyatt Memorial 2-Lady Scramble a success.
Upcoming Tournaments
August
10: West Plains North Terra (Municipal) Masonic Lodge 4-person scramble
10-11: RYDER CUP MATCHES atWedgewood Country Club
16: West Plains North Terra (Municipal) Day/Night 2-person scramble
17: Mountain Grove Randel-Hinkle GCIC 2-person scramble
24: WP North Terra City of West Plains Hackers 2-person scramble
24: Ava Band Fundraiser 2-person scramble
24: Wedgewood Cabool KIWANIS 2-person scramble
31: Mtn. View Municipal Summersville Community Center 3-person scramble
September
2: West Plains Country Club Cat/Dog Scramble
2: Eminence Labor Day 2-person scramble
7: Mtn. Grove Randel-Hinkle Charity Breast Cancer Fundraiser 3-person scramble
Final thoughts
The annual South-Central Cup Matches will be held at Wedgewood August 10-11. Tee times will be determined by the number of entries and the entry fee is $65 per person.
For additional information, contact Ted Noirfalise at 417-254-3121.
In case you missed it, the 148th playing of the Open Championship was held July 18 to 21 with Shane Lowry winning his first major in his home country of Ireland with a -15 score (269).
This event is the fourth and final major of the season and was played in Northern Ireland at the Royal Port Rush Golf Club.
