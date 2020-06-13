At this point the landscape of the the sporting world has been barren for so long that even the Associated Press seems to be scratching the bottom of the barrel to produce “sports related” content. Apparently, there are only so many ways to write about the impact of a global pandemic on athletics.
For this writer, that meant another trip to the morgue to uncover a long forgotten gem in the Quill archives.
In the spring of 1974 the West Plains High School baseball team, led by pitcher Joe Bill Arnett, was bringing the high heat. Of course, in those days every season was a hot one for the Zizzers. That year would be the eighth consecutive trip to state competition for the Zizzers.
Ultimately the boys from West Plains would fall to the defending state champs from Fox Arnold, but that didn’t make their season any less awesome, or the dynasty they were a part of any less mighty.
COVID-19 may have stripped the Zizzers of a 2020 season, but the virus can’t strip the memories of Zizzer baseball excellence.
