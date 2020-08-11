The Springfield Sports Commission handed out it’s annual high school awards Monday night at the Oasis Convention Center, and two West Plains High School Zizzers where among the nominees.
Riley Simpson and Mia Harris were both nominated as the Southwest Missouri Cross Country Runner of the Year in the boys and girls cross country categories, respectively.
Simpson turned in the third-fastest time of any southwest Missouri runner on the state course, finishing in 15:54— and 19th in Class 4. He also placed third at both a sectional (15:30) and the Ozark Conference (17:10), plus won the Willow Springs Invitational (16:49). Simpson was also a runner-up in a Kentucky meet (16:26), and was ninth at the Kansas City Invitational (16:36). He competed at the West Plains Invitational (17:11) and the Missouri Southern Stampede (16:05).
West Plains has a long run in packs, meaning its best runners will hang back to help along teammates improve their times. That’s why Harris’ early season results probably didn’t catch attention, but she sure had a great late-season surge. Hertime of 18:50 not only was 10th at the Class 4 state meet but also second-fastest of any southwest Missouri girls runner on the same day. She finished in 18:33 at a sectional as well as 19:22 to help the Zizzers win a district, where she placed third.
A total of 135 high school athletes representing 26 teams in Southwest Missouri were honored.
A selection committee narrowed down each catagory to five finalists and picked the winner.
The Sports Commission Awards is a ceremony honoring area scholastic athletics from the previous year by recognizing the best Southwest Missouri area athlete, teams and specialty awards in various categories.
The girls team of the year was Springfield Catholic girls golf.
The boys team was Hartville basketball.
Monett track and field’s Kaesha George was the girls athlete of the year.
And Webb City’s basketball and football star Terell Kabala was the boys athlete of the year.
Other 2020 SCA Winners:
Girls Tennis – Erin Jarvis, Springfield Catholic
Boys Swimming & Diving – Ben Hines, Nevada
Girls Golf – Kayla Pfitzner, Springfield Catholic
Girls Cross Country – Klaire Brown, Kickapoo
Boys Cross Country – Daelen Ackley, El Dorado Springs
Softball – Izzy Erickson, Reeds Spring
Boys Soccer – Kyle Sutton, Branson
Volleyball – Birdie Hendrickson, Logan-Rogersville
Football – Isaiah Davis, Joplin
Marching Band – Camdenton High School
Girls Swimming & Diving – Maggie Moore, Summit Prep Academy
Girls Wrestling – Lizzie Miller, Buffalo
Boys Wrestling – lower weights – Sean Sax, Waynesville
Boys Wrestling – upper weights — Trevor Christian, Lebanon
Girls Basketball – Priscilla Williams, Branson
Boys Basketball – Aminu Mohammed, Greenwood
Inspiration Award – Damon Emery, Dora
Inspiration Award – Willard wrestler Michael Finley
Inspiration Award – Rogersville dance team’s Anya Smith
Inspiration Award – Ethan Maddox, Marshfield Girls Basketball team manager
Dance Team – Glendale Crimson Girls
Cheerleading – Glendale High School
Boys Tennis – Asa Borup, Joplin
Boys Golf – Dawson Meek, Glendale
Girls Track – Brianna Utecht, Marshfield
Girls Field – Kaesha George, Monett
Boys Track – Lance Ward, Carl Junction
Boys Field – Zach Westmoreland, Joplin
Girls Soccer – Aeryn Kennedy, Camdenton
Baseball – Garrett Rice, Willard
COURTESY PHOTOS
WPHS ZIZZER cross country runner Ryan Simpson.
WPHS ZIZZER cross country runner Mia Harris.
