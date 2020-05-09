All Business to look for day jobs
It was a beautiful spring day as All Business met the Hardy Hurlers on the field of battle for a 1 p.m. start time in the West Plains Daily Quill Fantastic Fantasy League game of the week.
Both teams already had one loss under their belt, and were really feeling the weight of the pressure to put up a “W”.
As the tournament comes down to the wire, there is no room for error. The winner takes it all, and the loser is just dust in the wind.
Fingerless Jim was slinging the hardball for the Hardy Hurlers. He allowed a pair of base hits, but they were left stranded on base. The Hurlers managed to get 1 run on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first when Muskrat hit a double to drive Righty Jones home.
The second inning went six up and six down.
In the bottom of the third inning Lefty Jones jacked a 3-run homer to take the Hurlers’ lead to 4-0, and they were on the sunny side of the street, but soon they would be walking in the shade with their blues on parade.
In the top of the fourth, Ozark Auto slammed a 3-run homer to pull All Business to within 1, then back to back solo shot homers from The Firm and ABC Carpet sent All Business out front.
The home runs were flying so fast it felt like watching the juiced up Bash Brothers—Mark McGuire and Jose Canseco- of the Oakland A’s back in the ‘90s.
Each side put up another solo homer on either end of the seventh inning stretch, and All Business headed into ninth with a 1 run lead. The Hurlers retired the side in order, and All Business had to rely on the strength of their defense to pull off a win. Fish Shack was under pressure on the mound to deliver a win.
Fish Shack winds up and fires, and Righty Jones ripped the cover off the ball with with a long shot that went yard to tie the game. Next up was Musty Basement. Catcher ISF called for slider, but Fish Shack shook it off, and opted for the fastball. He should have listened to what the man said because that turned out to be Fish Shack’s last pitch of the season, when Basement put it squarely in the outfield bleachers.
After seemingly having the game locked down All Business was left dazed and confused by the sudden turn of events that left them outside of the tournament bracket.
The Hardy Hurlers didn’t have time for a celebration, because they had to face the River Rats the following day to wrap up the losers’ bracket.
The karma police were out in full force at the next day’s games. Home runs won the Hurlers’ previous game, but home runs lost this days game. River Rats jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, and never looked back.
The Hardy Hurlers will go back home, and the River Rats will go on to meet the Paperbacks in the championship battle of evermore.
The Paperbacks need only one win to be crowned champions, but since the Hurlers already have one loss under their belt they will have to defeat the Paperbacks twice.
