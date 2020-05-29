The Hannibal-LaGrange University Athletic department has awarded Lauren Sisco, formerly of
Alton, the 2020 Ian Oliver Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year Award.
Sisco has accomplished a lot this year. She was an NAIA Cross Country National Qualifier,
AMC Conference Champion in the 3000m Indoor race, NCCAA National Champion in the
5000m which made her an All-American. She also finished third in the 3000m race at the
NCCAA National Championships. With her national championship times in the NCCAA race,
she met the A standard for the NAIA and qualified for the NAIA National Championships as well.
Sisco now holds the second-fastest time in school history in the indoor 5000m (18:05). She is a
three-time academic all-conference recipient, as well as receiving the NAIA and NCCAA
Scholar-Athlete awards.
The Ivan Oliver Outstanding Athlete of the Year Award is given to the male and female athletes
each year voted on by the HLGU coaching staff based on criteria including outstanding athletic
performance, academic progress and character representative of HLGU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.