The Zizzer Swim Team competed against 18 area teams at SWMO, the Southwest Missouri Championship meet on October 30-31 in Springfield, Missouri.
During the Prelims round on Friday, two new West Plains High School records were set. In the 500-yard freestyle event, sophomore and stand-out middle distance swimmer Isaac Kammerer broke the school record set by Dakota Sparks in 2019 with a 5:07.92. Junior sprinter Jake Bramwell broke his own record and earned a state automatic qualifying time in the 50-yard freestyle with a 22.62.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Dawson Fiorino, Ethan Squires, Brock Larsen, and Peyton Wake advanced to finals on Saturday where they earned 10th place. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Elias Curtis, Bramwell, Fiorino, and Kammerer advanced to finals where they earned 6th place. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Kammerer, Curtis, Squires, and Bramwell advanced to finals where they also earned a 6th place finish.
In individual events, four Zizzer swimmers advanced to finals. Kammerer medaled in two events, placing 3rd in the 500-yard freestyle and 5th in the 200-yard freestyle. Fiornio placed 16th in both the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard butterfly. Bramwell placed 8th in the 50-yard freestyle and 11th in the 100-yard backstroke. Curtis placed 10th in the 100-yard butterfly and 12th in the 100-yard backstroke.
West Plains finished 6th place overall in team points. Points leaders for the Zizzers included Kammerer with 42, Bramwell with 23, and Curtis with 20.
The Zizzers will advance to the State Championship meet on Saturday, November 14. Currently, the 200-yard freestyle relay team is ranked 22nd and the 400-yard freestyle relay team is ranked 20th in the state. Individual event state qualifiers will be announced on November 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.