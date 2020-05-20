The Blue Dress or Dress Blue charity run to benefit the 37th Judicial Court Appointed Special
Advocates (CASA) organization that was originally scheduled for March 21 has been
rescheduled to Sept 12.
The 37the Judicial CASA is a volunteer program providing a consistent voice for child victims of
abuse and neglect in Howell, Shannon, Oregon and Carter counties in southern Missouri.
Inspired by the Hash House Harriers hosted Red Dress Run held in New Orleans each year, the
37th Judicial CASA of West Plains will host a Blue Dress or Dress Blue Run-Walk to “Wipe Out
Child Abuse and Neglect.”
The event will offer a 5k walk/run and a 1 mile fun run/walk, will all proceeds benefiting CASA
ahead of April’s Child Abuse and Neglect Awareness Month.
The run will take place Sept. 12, with the starting pistol firing at 10 a.m. at Wages Brewing
Company located at 1382 Bill Virdon Blvd.
The first 150 participants will receive a “wipe out child abuse” sports towel, and the top 150
finishers will receive participation medals.
Runner fees are as follows:
5k: Adults (13 and up) $15, Children 5 to12, $10
1 mile: $5 (ages 5 and older)
Children under five are free.
Those interested in donning a blue dress, or dressing in blue, can preregister by emailing
codc@37thcasa.net or calling 255-2100.
Runners can also register by 9 a.m. on the day of the race at Wages Brewing Company.
This promises to be a fun-filled day, and a great opportunity to support a vitally important
organization.
