Missouri State University-West Plains Grizzly Volleyball standout Kelly Wiedemann will become a Spartan for the next chapter of her collegiate career.
The 5-foot, 9-inch outside/right side hitter from West Plains recently signed a letter of intent to play for University of South Carolina-Upstate in Spartanburg beginning this fall.
“These last two years coaching Kelly have been special,” Grizzly Volleyball Head Coach Paula Wiedemann said. “I am really proud of her and the opportunities she opened up for herself by doing good things, not only as an athlete, but also as a student.
“There is a lot you think about as a coach when you watch your players invest in our program and make the most of what they have in front of them,” the coach continued. “Kelly has always known how much that means to me, even before she became a Grizzly. She has seen what hard work, commitment, loving where you are and what you do, selflessness and discipline can do for our players.
“To have her come in and show respect to what we do as a program and work as hard as she did to get the most out of it has been awesome to watch. The beauty of it is, she knows I want the same thing for every athlete who plays here. They all have a choice to make. She chose to make things happen, and I couldn’t be more proud of her,” Coach Wiedemann said.
Wiedemann has made her mark on the Grizzly Volleyball record books during her two seasons with the program. This past season, she recorded 519 kills, 443 digs, 61 total blocks and 595.5 points earned. She averaged 3.68 kills, 3.14 digs and 4.22 points per set and hit .250. She also recorded 37 aces.
Among all Grizzlies, Wiedemann is ninth in career kills (909), eighth in career points earned (1,053) and 16th in career digs (833).
Wiedemann was one of only five NJCAA Division 1 players with at least 500 kills and 400 digs this past season. She ranked ninth in the country in kills with 519 while averaging 3.68 kills per set and posting a .250 attacking percentage.
She also ranked sixth in the nation in total attacks (1,389) and ninth in points earned (595.5).
Those statistics earned Wiedemann her second consecutive NJCAA All-American honor this year, making her one of only eight Grizzlies to achieve the distinction.
She also is a two-time first team NJCAA All-Region 16 Team honoree.
Coach Wiedemann said Kelly had “good choices” and made several “good visits” as part of the recruiting process. As a result, Kelly carefully considered several factors before signing with USC-Upstate.
“As a coach, I feel like she made a choice that is the right fit for what she is looking for,” Paula Wiedemann said. “She wanted to continue to be pushed as an athlete and found an academic program that is exactly what she wants.
“I know she will be pushed by her new coach, Ronda Shirley. Ronda and I have known each other a long time, and I have a tremendous amount of respect for her as a coach. I loved playing her teams over the years, and it will be fun to be in the stands cheering for her team rather than trying to figure out how to beat them,” Coach Wiedemann said.
Before joining the Spartans in January 2019, Shirley served as head coach at Navarro College, Tyler Junior College and Hutchinson Community College, all of which have played the Grizzlies during her tenure.
The USC-Upstate Spartans are an NCAA Division I program that competes in the Big South Conference.
“I feel good about what Kelly will be able to do for her new team, athletically, academically and as a leader,” Coach Wiedemann said. “I know she will continue to show what being a Grizzly is all about!”
