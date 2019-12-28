The West Plains High School Lady Zizzers basketball team has picked up two wins in two tries to start the 2019 Pink and White Lady Basketball Classic. The No. 2 seeded lady Zizzers opened the tournament Thursday with a 68-18 win Aurora and then topped Willard 68-36 Friday. The now 9-0 Lady Zizzers will play today at 4 p.m. in the tournament's semifinals.
West Plains 68, Aurora 18
Sophomore Ashton Judd had a career-high 18 points in the opening round win over Aurora with 13 of her points coming in the game's third quarter.
The Lady ZIzzers led 17-11 after the first quarter.
"Our press defense was not effective in the first quarter and we were a little sluggish," said Lady Zizzers Head Coach Scott Womack. "Offensively we shot the ball well, 17 points in the first quarter was not bad."
The Lady Zizzers turned up the defensive intensity in the second quarter and led 36-15 enterring halftime. West Plains then outscored Aurora 26-1 in the third quarter, coasting to a 68-18 blowout win.
Alli Holesapple scored 12 points; Mackenzie Brunson, 9; Bre Harlan, 9; Cass Cunningham, 7; Kaylea Dixon, 6; Drew Harris, 4; and Peta Collins, 3.
"We were well balance and played a solid game to open the tournament," said Womack.
West Plains 68, Willard 36
West Plains continued its dominance with a 24-7 quarter to open it's second round game against Willard. The Lady Zizzers hit six 3-pointers in the opening frame to take a commanding lead. The Lady Zizzers led 36-11 at halftime, 54-20 at the end of the third and then won 68-36.
"We jumped out to a big lead and were able to hold on throughout the game," said Womack. "I am really proud of the girl's effort against a real quality team."
Cunningham lead West Plains with a 21 point, seven rebound performance.
Brunson added 14 points; Judd, 12; Holesapple, 8; Harlan, 5; Zoey Williams, 4; Harris, 2; and Jade Barry, 2.
