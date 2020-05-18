The Paperbacks have been crowned the champions of the West Plains Daily Quill Fantastic
Fantasy League. On Thursday, the Paperbacks devastated the River Rats by delivering a 5-2
defeat to become the undefeated victors.
The game may have been played on Washington Avenue, but the River Rats had a 6th Avenue
Heartache.
West Plains resident Sarah Martin, owner of the Paperbacks, is the winner of two cases of
Pepsi products courtesy of Pepsi MidAmerica, and two movie tickets courtesy of the Glass
Sword. The prizes can be picked up at the Quill office.
THE FINAL GAME
It was 1:10 p.m. on a partly cloudy spring day when John Grisham took the mound for the
Paperbacks. A win for the Paperbacks would make them the outright champs, but a loss would
mean they would have to play one more game. Grisham’s first pitch was a laser to the left hand
of Billy Joe, leaving him a black thumbnail to contend with for the rest of the game.
David Joe, River Rats’ hurler seemed to be having some nerves on the mound as he gave up a
solo home run to Nora Roberts in the bottom of the first inning, and allowed Dean Koontz to
score on a wild pitch in the second.
The River Rats put their first run on the board in the top of the fourth when Sally Joe hit a double
to score Suzie Joe. The Paperbacks responded in the bottom of that inning by adding 3 more
tally marks to their row on the scoreboard, adding insult to injury.
David Joe walked to the mound with a fire down below, and the eye of the tiger in the top of the
fifth. For the remaining five innings, only one Paperback would reach base. Unfortunately, it was
too little too late.
Teddy Joe gave the River Rats their second run by getting walked by Grisham with the bases
loaded. While they managed to score 1 run that inning, they also left the bases loaded for a
second straight inning. The final nail in the coffin came with a strikeout by Bobby Joe.
This game came down to all the small things that the Paperbacks did right, and the River Rats
failed at. The River Rats actually had more base hits, but were unable to convert those to runs.
To the Paperbacks, the Quill says congratulations, winning the championship is just like heaven.
To the River Rats we say don’t look back in anger, focus on the great baseball and hard work
you put in.
Speical thanks to the team owners participating in the inaugural season of the West Plains Daily
Quill Fantastic Fantasy Baseball League:
Classic Racers, Danny Jackson
River Rats, Justin Moore
All Business, Nick Ellison
Paperbacks Sarah Martin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.