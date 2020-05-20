COMP Cams Super Dirt Series ready for Memorial Day Weekend double header at Legit Speedway Park.
After more than a two-month hiatus the stars and cars of the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by
Lucas Oil thunder back into action Friday and Saturday at Legit Speedway in West Plains.
Two complete shows are on the weekend docket with a $4,000 winner’s check on the line Friday night
and $10,000 up for grabs on Saturday night.
Equally important, the grandstands will be open to fans on both days. Attendees are encouraged to
practice social distancing and bring hand sanitizer.
“This is a great way to get our season back underway,” CCSDS CEO Chris Sullivan said. “We’ve got two
great paying races at a track with no shortage of Memorial Day weekend racing history. My phone has
been ringing off the hook with calls from fans and racers. I look for a big turnout this weekend.”
On Friday night, the West Plains Resaw Back To Business 30 is highlighted by a complete $4,000-to-win
/ $400-to-start, CCSDS program. Meanwhile, the Missouri Hardwoods Back To The Future 50 lights up
the Missouri sky on Saturday with a complete $10,000-to-win / $600-to-start affair.
Heading into the weekend’s doubleheader, Missouri’s Jesse Stovall currently sits atop the series standings
on the heels of a pair of runner-up finishes at Boothill Speedway in early March.
The Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man is followed into battle by championship contenders, which
include Timothy Culp, B.J. Robinson, Morgan Bagley, Jon Mitchell, Robert Baker, Rick Rickman, Neil
Baggett, Spencer Hughes, Logan Martin, Kaeden Cornell, Scott Crigler, Kyle Beard, Brian Rickman,
Michael Arnold, Hunter Rasdon, Drew Armstrong, Chad Mallett, Joe Godsey, Colton Horner and Brett
Frazier.
While the CCSDS regulars will look to determine the outcome of the mega weekend amongst themselves,
a talented contingent of invaders looks to spoil the party. Expected entries currently include Tony Jackson
Jr., Payton Looney, Billy Moyer, Terry Phillips, Tim Manville, Rusty Schlenk, Mike Spatola, Raymond
Merrill, Kent Robinson, Kolby Vandenbergh, Mason Oberkramer and Austin Rettig.
Additionally, the invading racers will find a formidable challenge from the local racers at Legit Speedway
Park, which include defending track champion Kaleb Stolba, Chris Jones, Hunter Gilmore, Joey Smith
and Robby Moore.
Super Late Model entries from more than seven states are expected.
The weekend includes two complete shows for the CCSDS Super Late Models. On Friday night, the West
Plains Resaw Back To Business 30 includes a $4,000-to-win, 30-lap feature, while the Missouri
Hardwoods Back To The Future 50 is scheduled for Saturday night with a $10,000-to-win, 50 lap-finale.
Friday: West Plains Resaw Back To Business 30 CCSDS Payout
1) $4,000 2) $2,000 3) $1,250 4) $1,000 5) $900 6) $800 7) $700 8) $600 9) $550 10) $500 11) $475 12)
$450 13) $425 14-20) $400
May 23, 2020: Missouri Hardwoods Back To The Future 50 CCSDS Payout
1) $10,000 2) $5,000 3) $2,500 4) $1,750 5) $1,400 6) $1,200 7) $1,000 8) $900 9) $800 10) $700 11)
$650 12-20) $600.
The CCSDS entry night each night is $110. The tire rule is Hoosier 1350 all four corners with an LM40
Right-Rear option.
In addition, the weekend includes the Scrappin 40s originally scheduled programs. On Friday night, in a
program presented by West Plains Recycling, the IMCA Modifieds ($750-To-Win) and Super Stocks
($1,000-To-Win) take center stage with complete programs. Additionally, B-Mods will contest a
complete show.
On Saturday night, the second round of the West Plains Recycling Scrappin 40’s will be held for IMCA
Modifieds ($1,000-To-Win) and Super Stocks ($1,500-To-Win) along with a complete show for Hobby
Stocks as well as the Dirt Track Bank Cash Money Super Dirt Series presented by Bud’s Tire & Wheel.
Tonight, an open practice session will be held from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Pit admission is $25. The grandstand
area will not be open for the practice.
On Friday night hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. with racing action at 7 p.m. Grandstand admission is $20 with
pit passes $35.
On Saturday, hot laps are at 6 p.m. with racing action at 6:30 p.m. Grandstand admission is $20 with pit
passes $35.
For those unable to attend the event, every lap of every race both nights will be broadcast live at Dirt on
Dirtondirt.com and FloRacing.com.The broadcasts are free to subscribers.
The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of
their sponsors including COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin
Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, P&W Sales, Allen Manufacturing, Integra Shocks, New Vision
Graphics, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal,Dirtondirt.com, Black Diamond Chassis, Larry Shaw
Race Cars, Midwest Automation, Hoosier Race Tires, Bennings Heating & Air, Smiley’s Racing
Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Bad Boy Mowers, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants,
Schoenfeld Headers, Hooker Harness, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products,
Taylor Electric, M&M Paint, Horns Outdoors, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports,
Elia’s Mexican Grill, Advanced Powder Coating and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.
For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil,
visit www.compdirt.com.
