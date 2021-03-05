The Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) Grizzly Volleyball team picked up a big win Tuesday evening that puts them in a three-way tie for Region 16 supremacy.
The Grizzlies (11-4) defeated the Mineral Area College (MAC) Cardinals 25-19, 18-25, 25-19, 25-23 at the West Plains Civic Center. The win gives the Grizzlies a 1-1 Region 16 record, the same as Cardinals and the Jefferson College Vikings.
“This was a big win regardless because every region game is important, and it put everyone in the region at 1-1. We lost to Jefferson, Jefferson lost to MAC, and we beat MAC,” Grizzly Volleyball Head Coach Paula Wiedemann said.
The game also showed Wiedemann that recent changes in the Grizzlies’ lineup have put the team on the right track for improvement the rest of the season.
“We knew there were some good things happening with this group, but there also were some things we needed to do to keep getting better. We talked about that the past few days, and I like how they’re responding,” she added.
The Grizzlies, the coach said, are learning that the preparation process for a game is more important than the outcome.
“We’ve been too outcome focused, and we needed to shift our focus to the process of how we do things. If you don’t handle the process well, you won’t get the outcome you want,” Wiedemann said. “We’re in a better place dealing with the process now than we were a couple of weeks ago. The consistency to handle competition is developed through the process. We want to make sure we feel like we’re working for it and not just lucking into it.”
Making several lineup changes within the last week also have made a positive impact on the team. In addition to moving freshman Lauren Weber from outside attacker to libero and bringing sophomore attacker Maju Loureiro into the lineup, Wiedemann switched places between freshman middle blocker Manuela Bibinbe and freshman right side attacker Angelina Hardison.
“In switching Manu and Angie, our growth potential is bigger than it was before,” Wiedemann said. “Ultimately, you want to find the lineup that gives you the best production, and right now, this seems to be it. Angie did a great job on the right side, but the production we can get out of her in the middle and Manu on the right side can be much higher because Manu is so hard to read from the right side position.
“This group is very versatile in the positions they can play, and we have been working to find the best version of ourselves as a team,” the coach added.
In a normal season, many of the Grizzlies’ issues would have been addressed in the preseason or much earlier in the season itself, but the pandemic has slowed that process down, Wiedemann said.
“This group has come a long way in how they are together,” she said. “It’s hard when you don’t know what you’re going to look like or who is going to be here. Now that we’re on more solid footing, we can make the adjustments and build on our strengths.”
Statistical leaders for the Grizzlies against MAC included Bibinbe, who led the team in kills with 19, and freshman outside hitter Imani Nicholson, who led the team with a .433 attacking percentage and a 2.43 passer rating while adding 16 kills.
Weber paced the Grizzlies defensively with 26 digs and three service aces, and sophomore middle blocker Nayla Watkins led the team in blocks with three.
The Grizzlies’ next game will be their last home game of the season. They will face the St. Louis Community College Archers, a Missouri Community College Athletic Conference (MCCAC) opponent, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, at the West Plains Civic Center arena.
Since it’s the last home game of the season, the Grizzlies will take time to recognize their sophomore members as part of their annual Sophomore Night. Players who will be celebrated include Nayla Watkins, Julieta Campaña and Loureiro.
Wiedemann reminds that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, seating will be limited at the game, and social distancing and masking will be required throughout the event for everyone age 10 and above. Children age 2 to 9 are highly recommended to wear a mask, he added.
those planning to attend should have their masks on when they enter the civic center. Masks will need to remain on throughout the game.
Ushers will be available to answer questions, and signage will be placed to help with seating. Every other row will be blocked off and three seats will be required between groups if seated in the same row.
For more information about the Grizzly Volleyball program, visit www.msuwpgrizzlies.com.
