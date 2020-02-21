The eighth annual Heart of the Ozarks Half Marathon was held Saturday in West Plains.
Two hundred runners from the Midwest and beyond converged on the city for their shot at glory.
In addition to the half marathon, there were half marathon relay, 10K and two mile fun run events.
The half-marathon raises money for the West Plains Running Club that supports local events, provides incentives and helps with travel expenses for Zizzer cross country and area runners.
“We’d like to say a special thanks to our sponsors Southern Hills Shopping Center, Hart Family Eye Care, OMC Rehabilitation Services, Dixon Camps, and Holiday Inn Express,” said event organizer Alicia Gunter.
Brad Lyons was the first place finisher in the men’s group of the half marathon with a time of 1:15:58. Jayna Gunter took home the top honor in the women’s group with a time of 1:31:17. Rounding out the top three men were Riley Simpson with a time of 1:17:04, and Wesley Laughary with a time of 1:118:22.
For the women’s group second place went to Emily Streit (1:33:59), and third place went to Natalie Stewart (1:39:29).
In the men’s 10K group the podium consisted of Linn Thurlby (44:49), Kyler Gunter (46:12), and Howie Gill (46:28). Standing on the women’s podium was Carolyn Thurlby (44:18), Mia Harris (45:13), and Jamie Rigdon (51:35).
“This race ran smoothly and was a success again this year,” added Alicia Gunter. “We’re proud to host this race that showcases West Plains. The race takes runners through the streets of West Plains where they are directed by volunteers along the route. We often hear our road support is the nicest and friendliest around. We appreciate every person and all that they do to make this event a success.”
