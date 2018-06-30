Don’t you just love the great outdoors? Right about now I’m starting to have an affection for some great air conditioned indoors, too. But only after I’ve had all the outdoors I can handle for the day.
While I’m going to refuse to let the weather take up the whole column, I will go ahead and say this; Dadgum it’s H.O.T. So, please make sure you stay hydrated when outside (with water, and lots of it).
Local League News
Due to the number of names posted each week, only the last names of the cat/dog and men’s leagues’ winners will be listed.
Ladies League
The ladies league plays at 5:30 p.m. every Monday evening.
This past week was enjoyed, as it always seems. And I’ll be most happy to share the results with you. However, it will have to wait as I don’t have that info at the moment. Hopefully next week you appreciate the treat of getting two week’s worth of round winning news.
Cat-Dog League
The cat-dog league is hosted at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Well, this past week was definitely non-newsworthy. With a gorgeous day and afternoon to start off the evening, Nature showed up and showed out, sho ‘nuff. About half-way in to the evening round, the weather turned in drastic fashion, reminding me of the storm scene from the movie Caddyshack.
It rained. Cats. Dogs. (see where this is headed?) It rained cats and dogs on the Cats and Dogs. Okay, I’m done now. For those who played and haven’t got the memo, you have until Monday evening to finish your round and turn in your scores. Tallies, totals, and titles will be listed next week.
It still seems like there should be an appropriate place for something from Dr Seuss here, but I have nothing .
Three-Person Scramble
First place winners and scores are all I have space to post, but to get a better grasp of things, please note there were the top five spots that paid out. Maybe that’s part of why so many come out and play.
Week 1 had 45 teams playing. Wow, that’s 135 people and only the first group to go out! Championship Fight – Webster/Hoggan/White 28, A Flight – Judd/McCalister/Harrison 33, B Flight – Atwell/Moffis/Cobern 35
Week 2 also had 45 teams participating. Championship Flight – Eberle/Eberle/Tune at 28, A Flight – McCollom/Friedtz/Ziegler with 33 and B Flight – Lambe/Hawkins/Collins at 33.
Outstanding play and great scores, all you 3 persons. Way to scramble!
Upcoming Events
And Announcements
The upcoming Fall league is scheduled to be played as a four-ball league, not a shamble as before. For more information, we will get it when it is given. That’s literally all I’ve got so far on that.
Saturday, June 30th (thats today) at 1 pm will see the start of the Kiwanis Golf Tournament. A two-person scramble will be the format.
Entry fee includes four mulligans and a string game. There is a really nice guaranteed payout for the winners based on a full limit of entries. The other proceeds benefit area youth programs.
The Duffer’s Final Word
With this weekend being the early bird’s holiday, since the 4th is in the middle of the week, and next weekend being some folks’ long weekend, it should be quite a week for celebration.
Please remember, it’s our holiday and celebration in honor of this country’s independence as a nation.
One nation. In which we as United States Americans hopefully will put aside all the turbulent politics, anger and stupidity that’s running so rampant now-a-days, remembering who we are supposed to be. It starts with me and you.
Hope to see ya out there!
