The Dora High School Falcons flew away from Tuesday’s sectional round of the Boys Basketball State Championship with a 59-54 victory.
The Falcons went into the contest ranked number two in the state. Only one team in Missouri was higher: their opponents, The South Iron Panthers.
In a game that defined great high school basketball, fans of both sides had chewed their nails to the quick by the final buzzer.
The scoring was extremely tight in three of the four quarters, but the whole game hinged on the second quarter when Dora outscored South Iron 15-6. That 9-point spread let the Falcons fly just above the reach of the Panthers.
Both teams brought they best they had to offer, and fought hard to the final second. The players from Dora and South Iron alike should walk away with their heads held high.
The Dora High School Falcons will go on to play the winner of Delta vs Cooter game in Saturday’s Missouri State High School Activities Association state tournament quarterfinals.
The game will take place at 2:45 p.m. Saturday at Van Buren High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.