The West Plains High School Zizzer football team picked up an Ozark Conference win over the Kickapoo Chiefs Friday at Zizzer Stadium.
Senior Quarterback Connor Rackley led the Zizzers to the 40-19 victory and put his name in the school record books at the same time. Rackley tossed his first touchdown pass of the night early in the second quarter. The touchdown was Rackley’s 37th of his career which tied the West Plains High School record.
Midway through the third quarter, Rackley threw his second touchdown of the night and the 38th of his career, setting a new school record.
The Zizzers scored the game’s first touchdown when senior Brayden Lidgard ran for an 8-yard touchdown. Lidgard added a 7-yard score with 2:05 to play in the first quarter. West Plains led 13-7.
Rackley connected with Alan Marcak with 11:52 on the second quarter clock to extend the Zizzers lead to 20-7.
Senior safety Caden Parker intercepted a Kickapoo pass with 10:46 left in the second which set up a 20-yard Rackley touchdown run. The Zizzers led 26-7 entering halftime.
Rackley added his record breaking touchdown pass with 5:04 left in the third quarter when he connected with junior receiver Colt Hickson.
Lidgard then scored the game’s final touchdown with just under six minutes to play and the Zizzers won 40-19.
The win improves the Zizzers record to 3-1.
West Plains will play at Lebanon in week four before hosting Homecoming against Parkview in week five.
