The 2018 undefeated Ozark Conference champion West Plains Zizzers picked up a blowout victory over the Cape Central Tigers in the opening round of the Class 4, District 1 tournament.
The No. 1 seed Zizzers will host No. 5 seed Sikeston at 7 p.m. Friday at Zizzer Stadium in West Plains. Sikeston defeated No. 4 seed North County 32-30 to advance.
The district’s other semifinal will be played between Farmington and Festus high schools. That game kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday in Farmington.
The winner of each semifinal game will play for the district championship and a state playoff appearance Nov. 9. The district championship game will be played at the higher ranked team’s home field.
MILESTONE
West Plains junior running back Brayden Lidgard will likely surpass 2,000 rushing yards in Friday’s game. Lidgard currently has 1,973 yards and 33 touchdowns on 196 carries.
