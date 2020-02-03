The West Plains High School Lady Zizzers wrestling team brought home third place in Saturday’s Ozark Conference Championship.
For a wrestling program still very much in its infancy, this is a particularly impressive victory.
In addition to finishing third as a team, the Zizzers walked away with four individual second place finishes and five third place finishes in their respective weight classes.
The Zizzer boys also competed in the event. Ridge Smith was the top for performer with two wins and a fourth place finish in his weight class.
“The boys that wrestled varsity today gave it all they had. We just lack experience. They continue to compete hard and get better each time they step in the circle,” said West Plains Head Coach Dan Taylor.
The Zizzer wrestlers next hit the mat Saturday when they travel to Marshfield.
