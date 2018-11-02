The West Plains Zizzer boys and girls cross country teams will compete for Class 4 Missouri State Championships Saturday in Jefferson City.
The Zizzers have a tradition of competing for state titles. In fact, it’s become an expectation for West Plains to run for a title each year.
The Zizzer boys team has competed in the state championship for 41 consecutive years. That’s every year of the program’s existence.
The Zizzers have earned trophies in 36 of its 41 appearances and won the state championship 14 times.
The girls have appeared in 34 straight championship races and 38 total. The Lady Zizzers have earned trophies in 24 of its appearances and have 12 championships.
Both teams last won a state title in 2008.
“Both of our teams are capable of winning a state title,” said Lady Zizzers Head Coach Alicia Gunter. “Our girls have run well all year long and our boys have come on so strong over the last few weeks.
“If we can go into the championship and run our best race of the year we will give ourselves a chance to win it.”
The 2018 Missouri State Championship will be run Saturday at the Oak Hills Golf Center in Jefferson City.
The Lady Zizzers race at 9 a.m. and the boys run at 10:10 a.m.
Admission is $8 for ages six-and-older. Children five-and-younger will be admitted free of charge.
