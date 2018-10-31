The West Plains Zizzers picked up a 6-1 win over Marshfield Monday in the Class 3, District 10 semifinals. Zizzer goals were scored by Seth Stiles (3), Irvin Barraza, Minh Dinh and Philip Sheridan with assists by Tyler Ford (2) and Irvin Barraza.
The win moves West Plains into the district championship game versus the Glendale Falcons.
The championship game is scheduled for 6 p.m. today at Glendale High School.
“This has been our goal from the beginning of the season and now is the time to make it happen,” said Head Coach Justin Frazier.
