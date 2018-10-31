2018 West Plains Zizzer soccer team

THE 2018 WEST PLAINS Zizzer soccer team includes, front row, from left: Brayden Wall, Brock Larsen, Mina Giurgius, Landon Casey, Ethan Keller, Xane Norton and Micah Mattsfield. Second row: Brian Molina, Zevi Whittingham, Tyler Ford, Zerek Johnson, Seth Stiles, Irvin Barazza, Evan Stewart and Mihn Dinh. Back row: Head Coach Justin Frazier, Gabe Cotter, Deagen Green, Jakoby Hannsman, Kadin McGoldrick, Philip Sheridan, Nate Thomas, Tommy Keller, Ezra Hudson, Sean Allen, Hunter McCullough and assistant coaches James Sharp and Jada Martin.

The West Plains Zizzers picked up a 6-1 win over Marshfield Monday in the Class 3, District 10 semifinals. Zizzer goals were scored by Seth Stiles (3), Irvin Barraza, Minh Dinh and Philip Sheridan with assists by Tyler Ford (2) and Irvin Barraza. 

The win moves West Plains into the district championship game versus the Glendale Falcons. 

The championship game is scheduled for 6 p.m. today at Glendale High School.

“This has been our goal from the beginning of the season and now is the time to make it happen,” said Head Coach Justin Frazier.

