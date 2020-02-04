The West Plains High School Lady Zizzers basketball team may have tangled Monday night with the Lebanon Yellowjackets, but it was the Yellowjackets that got stung when the Zizzers walked away from the night with three wins.
The varsity Zizzers stomped the Yellowjackets 54-37.
“This is a team with a lot of weapons at our disposal, both offensive and defensive,” commented West Plains Head Coach Scott Womack.
Cass Cunningham had a huge night, putting up a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds. MacKenzie Brunson also managed to put 16 points on the Zizzers’ side of the board.
Ashton Judd was all hustle with nine rebounds, seven steals, and 9 points. Other scorers for the Zizzers were Allie Holesapple with 4 points, and Drew Harris with 2.
The junior varsity Zizzers followed the freshmen victory with a 50-32 win of their own. Leading the scoring with 10 points was Megan McCrackin. Mary Claire Gohn and Zoey Williams each scored 8. Peta Collins and Madison Sisco had 7 and 3 points respectively. Kaylea Dixon, Georgia Osborn, Drew Harris, Sadie Hutchinson, and Kylie Kittrell each put 2 points on the scoreboard.
The Zizzer freshmen opened the night with a 43-29 victory. Zoey Williams led in scoring with 10 points. Right behind her were Kaylea Dixon and Hannah Judd who each had 9 points. Also putting numbers on the scoreboard were Georgia Osborn with 6, Brooklyn Mead with 4, Mary Claire Gohn with 3, and Alyssa Newberry with 2. The freshmen record is now 7-1.
The win in Lebanon advances the Zizzers’ record to 19-1 for the season, and 3-0 in conference play.
The Lady Zizzers will face the Rolla Bulldogs on Thursday, Feb. 6 at home. The JV game will get underway at 5:30 p.m. with varsity to follow.
“The Rolla game will be a game worth watching. We’re ranked second in the state and they’re ranked third. Both teams are undefeated in conference play, so we’re expecting an exciting ballgame,” Womack said.
