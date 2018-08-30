The West Plains High School boys swim team won the 100-yard butterfly relay Tuesday at the all-relays meet in Springfield with a time of 53.66. The Zizzers took top honors, beating out a field of eight including Glendale’s A- and B- teams, Ozark, Sedalia, Marshfield, Hillcrest and Kickapoo.
Zizzer swimmers finished second behind Glendale in the 300-yard freestyle relay; third behind Glendale and Kickapoo in the 200-yard medley and 400 yard medley individual relays; third behind Glendale and Rogersville in the 200-yard freestyle relay; third behind Ozark and Glendale in the 200-yard breaststroke relay; and finished fourth in the 200-yard Backstroke Relay.
The winning butterfly relay team included junior Dakota Sparks, junior Jaxson Wood, freshman Jake Bramwell and junior Nate Bramwell.
The third place 200-medley relay team, including freshman Jake Bramwell, junior Kyle Jolliff, junior Nate Bramwell, and junior Dakota Sparks finished with a state consideration qualifying time, finishing in 1:56.27.
The Zizzer swim team will next compete Sept. 8 at the Ozarks Invitational in Springfield.
