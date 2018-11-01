2018 West Plains Zizzer soccer team

THE 2018 WEST PLAINS Zizzer soccer team includes, front row, from left: Brayden Wall, Brock Larsen, Mina Giurgius, Landon Casey, Ethan Keller, Xane Norton and Micah Mattsfield. Second row: Brian Molina, Zevi Whittingham, Tyler Ford, Zerek Johnson, Seth Stiles, Irvin Barazza, Evan Stewart and Mihn Dinh. Back row: Head Coach Justin Frazier, Gabe Cotter, Deagen Green, Jakoby Hannsman, Kadin McGoldrick, Philip Sheridan, Nate Thomas, Tommy Keller, Ezra Hudson, Sean Allen, Hunter McCullough and assistant coaches James Sharp and Jada Martin.

The West Plains High School soccer team fell to Glendale Wednesday in the Class 3, District 10 championship game ending its season with a 16-9 record.

“We played a great first half but ran out of gas in the second half trying to score a goal,” said Head Coach Justin Frazier. “It has been an amazing season and a big thanks to our five seniors. Tyler Ford, Seth Stiles, Irvin Barraza, Zerek Johnson and Zevi Whittingham, it has been an honor to coach you.”

The 2018 season included a number of memorable moments.

“We finished 16-9, which is one of the most successful win totals in program history,” said Frazier.  “We finished fourth in the always tough Ozark Conference, won the Lebanon Tournament, won the Parkview Shootout and knocked off Kickapoo for the first time in program history.”

