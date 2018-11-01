The West Plains High School soccer team fell to Glendale Wednesday in the Class 3, District 10 championship game ending its season with a 16-9 record.
“We played a great first half but ran out of gas in the second half trying to score a goal,” said Head Coach Justin Frazier. “It has been an amazing season and a big thanks to our five seniors. Tyler Ford, Seth Stiles, Irvin Barraza, Zerek Johnson and Zevi Whittingham, it has been an honor to coach you.”
The 2018 season included a number of memorable moments.
“We finished 16-9, which is one of the most successful win totals in program history,” said Frazier. “We finished fourth in the always tough Ozark Conference, won the Lebanon Tournament, won the Parkview Shootout and knocked off Kickapoo for the first time in program history.”
