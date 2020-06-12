Although there are numerous advantages of a hydrogen economy, it is possibly easier to make an argument against the continued use of a fossil fuel based energy economy. Fossil fuels are a polluting, climate-warming, and non-renewable source of energy. During their combustion, fossil fuels release greenhouse gasses like carbon dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, and sulphur dioxide.
In addition to being extreme irritants for people with breathing difficulties, these compounds also cause the acidification of water, often resulting in acid rain, and the death of many organisms that survive in coral reefs. The emission of the above compounds also causes a severe depletion of the ozone layer.
Although the amount of pollutants that fossil fuels emit is astounding, there are other disadvantages of their use. Climate change, which has only been part of the international agenda since the 1970’s, has continued to gain importance. Natural disasters have also drawn attention to some of the effects of climate change, like rising sea levels and changing planetary climate patterns.
There is significant evidence that supports the conclusion that humans, through the combustion of fossil fuels, are warming the atmosphere of the earth, roughly 1.4° F so far. Although that number may seem insubstantial, over the next 100 years, the earth’s temperature is expected to rise anywhere from 5° F to 14° F if emissions of carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide continue at their current rates.
The final argument against fossil fuels is their non-renewability. Unlike hydrogen, fossil fuels cannot be replenished, and their reserves are currently being depleted. At present, there are an estimated 1.3 trillion barrels of oil left in the world. This is expected to last for no more than 40 years. Fossil fuels are merely a short fix to the long term energy problem facing the planet. As John Sheffield so eloquently put it, “a coherent energy strategy is required, addressing both energy supply and demand, taking account of the whole energy life cycle.”
In comparison, there are many advantages to a completely hydrogen-based economy. The first is complete energy security and independence. Because hydrogen can be produced from such a wide variety of sources, there is no possibility that one single country would control a monopoly on its production. Any country where the sun shines, the wind blows, and there is water can produce enough hydrogen to satisfy its energy needs. If the United States completely switched to a hydrogen fuel based economy, there would be no need to import oil, coal, or natural gas from other country.
Yet another major advantage of hydrogen fuel cells as a future energy source is the lack of emissions. As mentioned previously, hydrogen fuel cells produce only water as their emissions, which is not a greenhouse gas. Because of this, water would have no effect on the climate. This is possibly the greatest advantage of hydrogen fuel cells.
Based on data gathered by the United States department of energy, a stationary fuel cell power plant emits less than half an ounce of pollution per 1,000 Kw/h of produced electricity, while fossil fuels create around 25 pounds of greenhouse gasses and pollutants for the equivalent quantity of produced electricity. Emissions of pollutants from fuel cells are so small that some places in the United States have allowed fuel cells to be exempt from air quality controls.
The final advantage of hydrogen fuel cells is their excellent efficiency when compared with fossil fuels. Because fuel cells create energy using an electrochemical process and do not combust fuel, are essentially have greater efficiencies than combustion engines . Fuel cell systems today achieve 40-50 percent fuel to electricity efficiency using only the electricity produced from the electrochemical reaction as power.
If cogeneration is used, a fuel cell’s efficiency can be dramatically increased to between 85-90 percent. Cogeneration can even help reduce a building’s heating costs in the winter by around 30 percent. Even fuel cell vehicles are between two and three times more efficient than regular fossil fuel vehicles.
Although hydrogen fuel cells have tremendous advantages, there is one main disadvantage: cost. The current price for 1kg of hydrogen, the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline, is around $12. Most citizens of the United States are used to paying $3-$4 for a gallon of gas. However, the price of gas fails to take into account the environmental damage associated with fossil fuels. If factored into the price, one gallon of gasoline costs between $10-$12 dollars.
Since hydrogen fuel cells emit no harmful pollutants, have efficiencies greater than current fossil fuel sources, and can create a diversified energy economy, they need more investments. Planet earth is facing an energy crisis. The human race must grow, develop, and move past old and inefficient ways of generating energy and into a future where clean and efficient hydrogen fuel cells generate energy for eons to come.
If this transition into a hydrogen economy can be made, then the human race has utilized an energy source that can power the earth for thousands more years. If not, then the human race may face a bleak future without one of the main essentials for human existence: energy.
