Today begins a three-part look at the development, and future possibilities, of hydrogen as a
fuel source.
Ever since the beginning of the human era, there has been an ever growing necessity for
energy. Energy is the most basic aspect of human development. From lighting and
communication to cooking and transport, quick and easy access to energy makes the modern
way of life possible.
Currently, planet Earth is addicted to inefficient, polluting and nonrenewable sources of energy
such as coal and oil. These energy sources allow for the unequal distribution of the benefits of
energy. Some communities may receive the wealth and cheap energy that coal and oil bring,
while others receive only polluted streams, acid rain and deadly toxins.
Fortunately, there is an answer to this problem: hydrogen fuel cells. Because hydrogen fuel cells
are an emission-free fuel source, are more efficient than current fossil fuel sources, and have
the possibility to create a diversified energy economy, more investments need to be made in
this budding technology.
Hydrogen is the most abundant element in the universe and has been present since the
beginning of time. The earth’s own life-giving star, its sun, is composed almost entirely of this
element. As the smallest element in the universe, hydrogen consists as a diatomic, gaseous
molecule with a single proton and a single electron.
Hydrogen does not exist in its pure form on the planet, but it is present as a compound in
molecules like water, glucose, natural gas and even oil. Because it is found in such a variety of
sources, hydrogen is the perfect power source for fuel cells.
WEIRD SCIENCE
What exactly are hydrogen fuel cells and why will they be the fuel of the future? Hydrogen fuel
cells are a mechanical device that convert the electrochemical energy found in a fuel source,
like hydrogen, into electrical energy, with the only byproducts being heat and water.
In all fuel cells there are two electrodes, an anode and a cathode, with an electrolyte, which is a
membrane capable of moving ions, between the two. During their operation, hydrogen fuel is
injected into the anode side, while oxygen, usually from the air, is pumped to the cathode.
The hydrogen molecule disassociates, and the proton passes through the electrolyte to join the
oxygen, while the electron from the hydrogen molecule travels in an outside circuit, producing
electrical current.
Because of the fuel cells have no moving parts, they are much more efficient than conventional
internal combustion engines, which makes them a great investment for the future of the planet’s
energy.
In addition, there are multiple types of hydrogen fuel cells, each with their own sets of merits
and each able to be used a different way in today’s energy economy. Proton exchange
membrane fuel cells (PEMFCs) are the most prevalent type today.
They deliver a high power density and a low weight to volume ratio. Because of this, and their
abnormally low operating temperature of 80° Celsius, PEMFCs are ideal for use in cars, buses
and other small-scale portable applications.
Also, the low operating temperature of PEMFCs allow for less wear and tear on the electrolyte,
which leads to lower maintenance costs. Although PEMFCs have excellent performance
characteristics in vehicles, they do not produce the amount of power necessary for large scale
operations, like power plants.
Molten carbonate fuel cells (MCFCs) are the answer to this problem. MCFCs have a higher
operating temperature, around 800° Celsius, which allows them to create a much higher amount
of energy per unit of fuel. This also makes them difficult to use in portable applications. In
addition, MCFCs can reach efficiencies of up to 70% if cogeneration, the capturing of waste
heat, is used.
That is much higher than the 25% to 35% efficiencies of coal-fired power plants. Because of the
large amount of energy produced in MCFCs, their excellent efficiency, and their possible
cogeneration applications, they are much better suited for stationary applications, such as
power plants, than are fossil fuels.
'FUTURE HYDROGEN ECONOMY'
Currently, the main reasons that hydrogen fuel cells are not in more widespread use is the lack
of production, delivery and storage infrastructure. Almost all of the energy infrastructure in the
U.S., and indeed the world, is geared toward fossil fuels. With a forward-looking investment, the
current fossil fuel infrastructure can easily be converted to hydrogen.
The first step in creating a reliable hydrogen infrastructure is to invest in renewable hydrogen
production methods. Renewable production methods include wind, solar and hydroelectric. All
of these methods produce energy, which leads to the eventual electrolyzing or splitting of water
to produce both hydrogen, which is used in fuel cells, and oxygen, which can be captured as a
useful byproduct.
One of the main reasons experts such as Peter Hoffmann argue for a more widespread use of
hydrogen fuel cells is because they have the possibility to become a zero-emission fuel source.
Hoffmann recognizes that a “future hydrogen economy” would consist of hydrogen being
produced from “clean, primary sources of energy.”
Although the conversion of the existing fossil fuel based infrastructure would cost billions of
dollars, citizens of the U.S. must evaluate whether the continued damage to the planet is worth
the cost of switching to a renewable hydrogen-based infrastructure.
Watch next Friday's Auto Page for part two of hydrogen’s story.
