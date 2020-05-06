As of Wednesday morning, about 2,700 Howell Oregon Electric Cooperative (HOEC) customers were still without power as a result of Monday’s storms, according to HOEC Member Communications Specialist Dakota Bates.
HOEC crews, with the help of about 80 additional line personnel from Missouri and Arkansas are working to restore power, citing straight line winds as the main cause of outages. About 100 power poles were broken in the storm.
Three fronts passed through southern Missouri on Monday.
The National Weather Service (NWS), in a severe weather summary, described the storms that arrived in the second front of the day as producing “substantial straight-line wind damage” along the storm track, with maximum wind speeds of 80 to 90 miles per hour.
A wind speed of 89 miles per hour was recorded at the Lebanon airport in Laclede County, the NWS noted.
In Howell County, a 59 mph wind gust was recorded at Pomona, and trees were reported down along and east of the intersection of C Highway and Highway 76 near Brushyknob in Douglas County. Trees were also reported down in Winona.
The NWS observed that downed trees near Willow Springs fell from west to east, and in the Mtn. View area the wind had shifted to blow from the north, causing trees to fall towards the south. The path of damage tracked from eastern Douglas County roughly east along U.S. 60 into northern Howell County.
Weather officials noted there has been speculation that damage was caused by tornadoes, but evidence gathered from radar, storm damage photos and reports from law enforcement, public safety and emergency management experts suggests the culprit was straight-line winds.
A third round of storms that developed mainly in far southwest Missouri in the late afternoon and early evening didn't affect a large area because cooled air from previous fronts failed to support additional storm development, according to the NWS.
Officials said they will continue to gather information and evaluate findings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.