The Howell County University of Missouri Extension in West Plains, MO is offering a barn quilt class from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 16 at the extension office, 1376 Bill Virdon Blvd. in West Plains.
According to extension officials, American barn quilts can be tracked back almost 300 years, to the arrival of immigrants from the central regions of Europe.
Decorating barns and farmsteads with colorful quilt squares peaked by the beginning of the 20th century and slowly gave way to different forms of paintings and advertisements, they note. Today, officials observe, barn quilts have become popular again, and some communities have barn quilt trails.
The Howell County MU Extension is offering the class to teach individuals how to make a barn quilt. The goal is to keep track of where barn quilts are placed in the community to create a barn quilt trail for local residents and visitors to the community.
Class participants will paint a 2-feet by 2-feet square of plywood, with the quilt pattern of their choice. All materials and equipment will be provided.
Participants should bring their own bag lunch. The extension will provide tea, lemonade, coffee, water and snacks. The is limited to 16 participants.
To register for the classes, or for more details, contact Howell County Extension office at 256-2391 or visit the office in person.
University of Missouri is an equal opportunity/ADA Institution. MU Extension programs are open to all. More information on this topic is available online at http://extension.missouri.edu.
