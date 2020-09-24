Always ready for a celebration, Simply Shirl’s Handcrafted Soap has created new soap blends to observe three events in October: Global Handwashing Day on Oct. 15, Boss’ Day on Oct. 16 and owner Shirley Porter’s birthday Oct. 18.
Porter has introduced unique, all-natural soaps to commemorate these special October events. A healthcare professional and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she says she personally selects and uses only natural ingredients to craft her soaps.
The soapmaker says Global Handwashing Day is important due to the necessity of washing hands frequently and personal hygiene, and she values Boss’ Day because she has had “terrific bosses in her career, and each boss should be celebrated.”
And friends and customers who value Porter’s craft say her birthday is important because “this represents another year we have with Shirley’s personality and smile, and we celebrate and embrace every day with her.”
In recognition of the special dates, Porter has added to her growing line of Simply Shirl’s products: ‘\
“Don’t Be Salty” for Boss’ Day and “Himalayan Nights” for Global National Handwashing Day, and both commemorate her birthday.
“Don’t Be Salty” is a medley of sweet and salty ingredients with a vanilla fragrance. The primary ingredient is Himalayan Pink Salt, which Porter says is “incredibly healthy,” and includes tallow, filtered rainwater, lye and fragrance salts.
“Himalayan Nights” is a three-tone scented soap comprised of tallow, filtered rainwater, lye, finely crushed Himalayan Pink Salt, madder root, activated charcoal and fragrance oils. Porter describes this soap as reminiscent of a sunset.
Simply Shirl’s Handcrafted Soap products may be purchased by calling Porter at 255-6471, emailing simplyshirlshandcraftedsoap@gmail.com, sending a message on Facebook @SimplyShirlsoap and visiting the company’s booth at West Plains Area Farmers Market.
The year-round market transitions from East Towne Village’s Pavilion during the warm weather into the indoor Trillium Trust Community Center room every autumn for the cold season. Simply Shirl’s also carries other personal and home products available at Sweet Southern Treasures & More on Porter Wagoner Boulevard in West Plains.
