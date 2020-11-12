The Missouri Office of Workforce Development (OWD) is continuing its series of Return Strong Virtual Job Fairs through the end of the year.
Fairs will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and additional fairs will be held Dec. 1, 8 and 15. The Dec. 1 fair will be focused on information technology jobs.
The Return Strong Virtual Job Fairs are part of the state’s efforts to help Missourians skill up and get back to work following the economic downturn caused by layoffs from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Workforce Development Director Mardy Leathers said his office is pleased with the results from October’s fairs, and dozens of employers were quickly lined up for November.
“As Missouri’s economy bounces back from the pandemic, the Office of Workforce Development will continue to connect employers to as many job seekers and displaced workers as possible,” he added.
Job seekers statewide will be able to search job listings, meet with hiring companies, receive tips for resume writing and job interviews and learn more about Missouri Job Center services and training opportunities.
Interested job seekers can register at returnstrongmo.easyvirtualfair.com. Job seekers should create a profile and upload their resumes so employers can easily reach out after the fairs.
Although the deadline for employers to participate in this week’s fair has passed, employers can register and set up their virtual booths for other future fairs at returnstrongmo.getyourbooth.com.
