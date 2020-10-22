During its regular October meeting, the Willow Springs Board of Aldermen approved the creation of the East Main Tax Increment Financing District at 503 Main St., the site of the former Willow Springs Motel, in order to bring a Family Dollar general store to that location.
The approval came after a public hearing and the first meeting of the TIF Commission earlier that evening.
During the public hearing, held Oct. 15, City Administrator Beverly Hicks spoke to the commission and presented the history of the property. She said the city has had problems with the property since 2006 and showed pictures from inside the building.
She said between 2006 and 2016, there were 84 calls for service, 49 instances of domestic, drug and stolen property crimes, and several emergency medical calls assisted by the fire department.
On Sept. 15, 2016, Hicks said, the city sent a certified letter to the owner letting him know the city needed to inspect all the buildings. The city did a thorough inspection of the property and found it unfit for human habitation.
According to Hicks, the inspection revealed wires coming out of the wall to hook up lighting, an open window with a couch cushion used to try and seal it off, utilities shared between units, mouse feces all over the laundry room floor and a serious infestation of bed bugs in most of the units.
Since 2016, the city has spent around $3,000 just to maintain mowing.
TIF Committee Chairman Kim Rich introduced Pat Nash with Development Dynamics, who described the TIF area and summarized the redevelopment plan and project, the blight found to be present and the cost benefit summary regarding the anticipated impact of the TIF on overlapping tax districts.
Commissioner Bill Hall asked what Guffey Properties’ vision is to help bring people into town to shop. Kevin Guffey, whose company is putting $400,000 toward the cost of the project, replied that the new Family Dollar will be a prototype store with a section of $1 items similar to Dollar Tree and a separate snack section.
Following the hearing, the TIF Commission meeting was called to order with commissioners Erik Montgomery, Mayor Brooke Fair, Troy Yonker, Zane Privette, Dean Aye, Northern District Howell County Commissioner Bill Lovelace, Larry Spence and Jeff Ward, as well as Hicks, Rich and Hall.
Discussion of the individual members was held during the public hearing and each member was given the opportunity to present their conclusions regarding the TIF.
The general consensus during the commissioners’ meeting was that they had not heard any negative comments from the public about the plan, and commissioners unanimously voted to adopt a resolution to approve it, the redevelopment project and its recommendations to be presented to the Willow Springs Board of Aldermen.
At the conclusion of that meeting, the regular meeting of the Willow Springs Board of Aldermen was called to order.
The TIF Commission’s plan was the last order of new business, and an ordinance adopting it was approved by the city council. The ordinance formally establishes a redevelopment area and designates it as blighted.
According to the plan, the estimated cost of the project is $1.2 million, with the TIF putting forward $869,250 and the remaining costs to be privately financed. The plan includes the costs of demolishing the former Willow Springs Motel and the construction of a Family Dollar general store.
According to Hicks, there will be no cost to the city and the Family Dollar is expected to open in late 2021 or 2022.
In other new business, the council heard from Mary Jones, with the Main Street Group, about closing off an area downtown to hold a Trunk or Treat event Oct. 31.
Alderwoman Sue Rackley expressed concerns regarding the hay ride due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jones stated recommendations would be handed out. The council approved the closure of Main Street between Center and Walnut streets, and Harris Street will be closed between First and Third streets for the festivities.
The council then approved the appointment of Joe Wagner as city/sewer supervisor. Wagner will fill a vacancy left by the recent retirement of Danny Cooper.
To end the evening the council moved to an executive session to discuss a real estate matter. No action was taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.