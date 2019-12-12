For 40 years, ServiceMaster of West Plains, 706 Porter Wagoner Blvd., has provided cleaning and restoration services related to water, smoke and mold damage and now, owner Juliet Cobb says, the business is growing.
The company is in the process of building a 5,400-square-foot addition to its warehouse south of West Plains, she announced, adding that the new facility will allow ServiceMaster to provide expanded packout services to seven counties in Missouri and Arkansas.
She explained what that means: Damaged items are inventoried, packed up and stored in climate-controlled location and then cleaned, deodorized and restored by trained technicians. When everything is ready, the items are returned to their owners.
Established in 1979, ServiceMaster of West Plains has been a member of the Greater West Plains Area Chamber of Commerce since January 1997. The company came under its current ownership in July 2011, with owners John and Juliet Cobb, Andrew and Laykin Cobb, and Jerry and Cathy Roberts.
Juliet said the company has nine employees and three management team members and provides 24 hour service seven days a week for commercial and residential properties.
“We have the experience, expertise including support from national headquarters, credentialed staff and the latest equipment to take care of your residential or commercial disaster mitigation. There is no project too large or too small,” said Juliet.
“We are the only certified disaster restoration company within a 50-mile radius that is equipped to handle your loss from its beginning all the way through the reconstruction,” she continued. Because demand has grown to “overwhelming” levels, she added, the company has added a rapidly-growing reconstruction division to its services.
Additional services offered include pre-loss planning; remediation of damages from fire and smoke, weather, mold and water; specialty large loss restoration; residential odor removal services; build back services; disaster mobilization; and trauma and biohazard cleanup.
She said that not only are employees certified in many areas, so are the owners: John Cobb is a registrant in good standing with the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification and is certified in odor control, applied microbial remediation, applied structural drying, fire and smoke restoration, health and safety and water damage restoration. Both John and Juliet are also certified instructors for continuing education and offer classes to local insurance agents and adjusters.
ServiceMaster is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Memphis, Tenn. and has more than 1,900 locations throughout the United States and additional locations in 14 countries around the world. ServiceMaster brands include Terminix, Terminix Commercial, ServiceMaster Clean, ServiceMaster Restore, Merry Maids, AmeriSpec and Furniture Medic.
The company was founded by former minor league baseball player Marion E. Wade in 1929.
While emergency services are available 24/7 and crews have a two- to four-hour onsite response time, office hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. ServiceMaster of West Plains serves Howell, Oregon Shannon, Texas, Ozark and Douglas counties and part of Wright County in Missouri, and Baxter and Izard counties in Arkansas.
For more information call 256-8773 or visit the website at www.servicemasterrestore.com
