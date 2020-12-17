West Plains residents and visitors may notice something different about the city’s second largest employer: new signage.
In March 2018, Air Medical Group Holdings officially merged with American Medical Response to become Global Medical Response, the nation’s largest provider of air and ground emergency and patient relocation services. New Global Medical Response (GMR) signage was installed in front of and on the West Plains building at 1800 Air Medical Drive, home to more than 400 employees who serve in the areas of membership (AirMedCare Network), Revenue Cycle (billing) and the Communications Center.
Vice President of Membership and Marketing Keith Hovey said this is an exciting time for the company that began 35 years ago with one helicopter.
“GMR has more than 38,000 employees, and we are proud to be a part of the world’s leading provider of air and ground ambulance, fire protection and specialty services,” he said. “We began the integration process in January 2020, and this is just the latest step in becoming One GMR!”
Angela Richmond, vice president of air revenue cycle operations, said West Plains has played an integral role in the history of Air Evac Lifeteam, Air Medical Group Holdings and AirMedCare Network.
“It all began right here,” she said. “Over the last 35 years, we’ve grown from one helicopter with Air Evac Lifeteam to more than 320 air medical locations across 38 states, and the employees here are vital to the success of Global Medical Response.”
The Global Medical Response family of companies includes AirMedCare Network, Air Evac Lifeteam, AirMed International, American Medical Response, Guardian Flight, Med-Trans Corp., REACH Air Medical Services and Rural Metro Fire.
For information on job openings, visit Lifeteam.net/career-center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.