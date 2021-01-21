Missouri Home Realty, in business in Mtn. View in the same location for over 35 years, helps home buyers find the perfect fit when committing to the largest financial decision of their lives. That is a top priority for Missouri Home Realty sales team members and owner Lawanda “Cricket” Anderson, who regard themselves as matchmakers rather than salespeople.
“We have listings to fit most anyone’s needs, from in-town or rural residences, to farms, large ranches, unimproved acreages, building sites or commercial properties,” Anderson said.
She describes the team as a tight-knit group who assist each other as needed to meet the goal of providing clients with the smoothest transaction possible for buyers and sellers alike. The Missouri Home Realty slogan is “Buying or Selling, Big or Small — We do it ALL!”
“Our sales agents genuinely care about our customers and clients,” Anderson added. In addition to Anderson, who is also a broker, the team includes sales members Wendy Willard, Natalie Chatman and Georgia Williamson, also a broker.
“Our office is staffed by dedicated real estate professionals from a variety of backgrounds and interests,” Anderson said, adding her staff members have deep family roots in the Ozarks, an area they know “inside out,” including the favorite nooks and crannies, back roads, fishing holes and the lifestyle.
Though it is located in Mtn. View, the business serves the southern Missouri area, including Willow Springs, West Plains, Birch Tree, Winona, Eminence, Cabool, Pomona, Summersville and Peace Valley.
It is a member of the National Association of Realtors, Missouri Association of Realtors and the Ozark Trail, Mid-American Regional Boards of Realtors, and submits information to three multiple listing systems, providing access to thousands of properties for sale, and sales team members can show any listed property in the area.
The office was established in 1985 and is located at 100 E. Fifth St., P.O. Box 838. Business hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and by appointment on Saturdays and Sundays. Call 417-934-2011 or visit the website at www.missourihomerealty.com.
