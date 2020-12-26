Daniel McKinney, vice president and commercial lender, at Community First Banking Company in West Plains, has graduated from the Missouri Bankers Association’s (MBA’s) Banking Leadership Missouri program.
McKinney was among 20 bankers from across Missouri who completed MBA’s 18-month leadership development program designed to actively enhance the leadership, organizational and performance skills of highly motivated mid- to upper-level bankers.
Courses focused on emerging bank issues, governmental relations, ethics, leadership styles, workplace culture and communications. Banking Leadership Missouri establishes a network of future bank leaders who can respond to local and national issues affecting the banking industry and their communities.
“Through Banking Leadership Missouri, Daniel developed a deeper understanding of the issues affecting the banking industry,” said Max Cook, MBA president and CEO. “Daniel is a leader in his community, and he is among the next leaders in his bank and our association.”
McKinney started his banking career in 2008 as a teller and was quickly promoted through the ranks from customer service rep to assistant vice president consumer lender and now vice president commercial lender. He has also spent some time as vice president in finance and accounting, leading to a very well-rounded banking career, bank officials note.
“On behalf of the board of directors and staff, I congratulate Daniel for completing the Bank Leadership Missouri program,” said Community First President and CEO Michael Hoff. “We are very proud of Daniel, and we are extremely pleased that he is on the Community First team.”
McKinney has been involved with Missouri Banker’s Association for several years, participating in its its Young Banker’s Leadership group, and currently sits on the committee. He is also a graduate of MBA’s School of Lending and its Advanced School of Lending.
McKinney is a native of West Plains and graduated from West Plains High School. He has an associate’s degree in general studies from Missouri State University. McKinney is an active member of the West Plains Optimist Club where he has served as vice-president.
The Missouri Bankers Association is a statewide trade and professional organization in Jefferson City that represents the interests of more than 245 banks and savings and loans in Missouri. MBA serves as the principal advocate for the Missouri banking community and provides educational opportunities, products and services that assist bankers with enhancing their banking operations.
For more information, visit mobankers.com. Follow MBA on Twitter at @mobankers.com.
