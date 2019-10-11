Isaiah 29:21 That make a man an offender for a word, and lay a snare for him that reproveth in the gate, and turn aside the just for a thing of nought.
Isaiah speaks of a most amazing time: when people will be offended by hearing one single word, when teachers and ministers will be trapped for the content of their lessons or sermons and good people will be condemned for absolutely no reason at all.
Does this sound familiar, or is it only me?
Well, let’s dig a little deeper and see what else the prophet says.
“For the Lord hath poured out upon you the spirit of deep sleep, and hath closed your eyes: the prophets and your rulers, the seers hath he covered. And the vision of all is become unto you as the words of a book that is sealed, which men deliver to one that is learned, saying, Read this, I pray thee: and he saith, I cannot; for it is sealed: And the book is delivered to him that is not learned, saying, Read this, I pray thee: and he saith, I am not learned.” (Isaiah 29:10-12)
During this age of offense, wisdom and common sense will be hidden. What was once generally understood to be right and wrong, will suddenly be disguised and unrecognizable. The ignorant will no longer understand and the intelligent will avoid the subject as if the message were a sealed document, illegal for them to read.
According to St. Paul, this mixed-up time is caused by the spirit of delusion that God pours out on all flesh to damn those who prefer falsehood rather than truth. (2 Thessalonians 2:10-12)
Similarly, Isaiah pronounces judgment on those who claim to be offended during this period to hide their own personal accountability before God.
“Woe unto them that seek deep to hide their counsel from the Lord, and their works are in the dark, and they say, Who seeth us? and who knoweth us? Surely your turning of things upside down shall be esteemed as the potter’s clay: for shall the work say of him that made it, He made me not? or shall the thing framed say of him that framed it, He had no understanding?” Isaiah 29:15-15
Almighty God knows the hidden motives of all our hearts, the real underlying reasons for what we say and do. Although some individuals might try to turn divine law and social morality upside down to promote their own abominable sins while claiming to be offended; God says that their devious ploy is like a clay bowl telling the potter, “You’re not my boss because you didn’t make me! You have absolutely no idea what you’re doing!”
OK, so let’s just sit back and see who wins this current debate — the lump of mud spinning on the wheel or the master potter who turns it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.