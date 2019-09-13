Pastor Ben Lankford and the congregation of the Pentecostal Revival Center invite all to the church for a monthly gospel singing at 7 p.m. today at the church, 814 John N. Wiles Ave. in West Plains.
Everyone is invited to worship Jesus Christ with the congregation in song and praise. A potluck fellowship will follow, so all are encouraged to bring a dish to share, “for truly our fellowship is with Jesus Christ, our Lord.”
To get to the church, take Highway 17 north from the U.S. 63 bypass to the Y intersection of Aid Avenue and South Hill Street.
