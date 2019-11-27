THIRTY-FIVE SHOEBOXES were assembled by 56 preschoolers in two classes at Friendship Circle Preschool at First United Methodist Church in West Plains. The young volunteers, under the guidance of teachers Cindy Roseman and Jami Cook, collected items to fill shoeboxes with for Operation Christmas Child. Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, aims to send the shoeboxes to children in 100 countries who may not otherwise receive a Christmas gift. To learn more, visit www.samaritanpurse.org or call 816-622-8316.
