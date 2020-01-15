High school seniors, take note: The March 1 deadline is approaching for the Missouri Gaming Association’s 24th annual Project 21 scholarship competition.
The Project 21 scholarship program encourages students to learn and educate their peers on the illegality, dangers and consequences of underage gambling. Students must write and publish an original essay or article, create a poster or publish a video focused on the issues and consequences of underage gambling.
Entries must be published or displayed at the student’s high school for at least one full week by Feb. 15.
This year, one $2,500 first prize scholarship and three $1,500 second prize scholarships will be awarded. Entries will be judged for originality, content, style and educational value.
The contest is open to all Missouri high school seniors planning to attend an institution of higher education in the U.S. within four years of graduation. The scholarship application and guidelines are available for download at www.missouricasinos.org or http://bit.ly/MGA-2020-Project-21-Guidelines or may be obtained by calling 573-634-4001.
Written requests for applications can be sent to PO Box 305, Jefferson City, MO 65102.
“We want students to know it is illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to gamble in a Missouri casino,” said Mike Winter, executive director of the Missouri Gaming Association. “We also want them to understand the dangers and consequences when youth participate in other types of underage gambling, such as card games and sports betting.”
All Missouri high school seniors, including those whose parents are casino employees, are eligible for the Project 21 scholarships, provided their parent is not a Missouri Gaming Association officer or a Project 21 Executive Committee member. High school seniors employed part-time (less than 32 hours per week) by a Missouri casino also are eligible.
Winners will be announced by March 31 and scholarships will be awarded by April 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.