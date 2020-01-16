The West Plains School District will host Gerry Brooks as a keynote speaker for the district’s Feb. 14 professional development day and many area schools are expected to attend.
Brooks, well-known for his humorous YouTube videos shared widely, will speak from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 14 at the West Plains Civic Center.
He is an educator, currently serving as principal of an elementary school in Lexington, Ky., with 21 years of experience in the classroom and as an administrator. District officials describe Brooks as a passionate public speaker whose focus is on encouraging and helping teachers improve their instructional abilities.
He has spoken to educational groups all around the nation. His focus is on encouraging teachers to improve their instruction through personal climate and culture strategies.
Brooks is also the author of a book published last April, “Go See the Principal: True Talks from the School Trenches.”
His humorous take on educational situations has helped him gain over 1.2 million followers on social media. Follow Gerry Brooks on YouTube and @gerrybrookspin on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
