The West Plains School District will begin the 2019-2020 school year Aug. 15 with a full day of classes.
West Plains Elementary will begin at 7:45 a.m. and classes will end at 3 p.m. South Fork Elementary will begin at 8:10 a.m. and classes end at 3:45 p.m.
West Plains Middle School and West Plains High School will begin at 8:10 a.m. and classes will end at 3:35 p.m.
Parents of West Plains Elementary preschool, kindergarten and first grade students, and South Fork Elementary students are invited to open houses to be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8.
Parents of all other elementary students, West Plains Middle School and West Plains High School youth, are invited to an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 13 at all buildings.
The West Plains Middle School fifth grade orientation will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday and will focus on a successful transition from elementary to the middle school environment. During the event the school will introduce fifth grade teachers, review middle school policies and procedures, tour the building and classrooms and host a question and answer session.
West Plains High School will host an incoming freshman “Zizzer Day” from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 13. Students will participate in activities that better prepare them for the transition into high school, say school officials.
Incoming freshman students will have the opportunity to go through a mini schedule, learn about various clubs and activities at the activity fair, have lunch and become familiarized with the building, including finding their lockers. Members of the high school faculty and staff will provide parents with insight to help students and their families prepare for high school.
The district began a new student centralized enrollment process July 15 for the 2019-20 school year. This is touted as an opportunity for families to enroll new children to the district and receive information about special programs all in one location.
New students in grades preschool through 12th grade will register at 305 Valley View Drive. New student registration will no longer take place at individual buildings. Documentation proving residency must be provided. Registration forms can be found online at www.zizzers.org/newstudent.
Current students in grades kindergarten through eighth grade do not need to register.
High school registration dates are from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday. Students are no longer required to register at specified times but are asked to drop in to register.
The lunch price for all grades is $2.85. Breakfast price is $1.90. The price for additional milk will be 45¢. All West Plains Elementary, South Fork Elementary and West Plains Middle School students are guaranteed at no cost a fresh start each morning with a well-balanced breakfast.
Every child who would like breakfast will be offered free breakfast every morning, regardless of family income.
School supply lists for elementary and middle school students can be accessed via the district’s website at www.zizzers.org or download the West Plains School District app in GoogleStore or Itunes.
Questions regarding bus service should be directed to the Transportation Department at 256-6150.
