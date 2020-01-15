HONOR ROLL
Jordan Hunter’s third grade: Camden Battreal, Jonathan Cantrell, Gracie Dunn, Kendall Gilmore, Elias Gonzales, Parker Helton and Braelynn Smith.
Tiffanie Bryant’s third grade: Kaylie Brown, Bryten Bryant, Aaron Coffel, Chevelle Davis, Breezlie Emmel, Noah Hayes, Rhianna Hodo-Trail, Traeson Lancaster and Jeffrey Phillips.
Amber Squires’ fourth grade: Reagan Ames, Bailey Bettis, Sammual Bryant, Athena Calip, Deward Collins, Logan Foster and London Foster.
Tori Bates’ fourth grade: Elizabeth Allen, Dakoda Barks, Mya Collins, Levi Holland, Leelah Osborn, Aidan Pabian, Brady Seager, Bella Snyder, Steven Terrill, Gavin Waller and Anna Work.
Kristina Terrill’s fifth grade: Jaysun Baker, Elijah Collins, Olivia Davis, Braydon Helton, Jaxon Lancaster, Austin Mandrell, Zyler Robison, Brody Thompson and Emily Tucker.
Mindy McGinnis’ fifth grade: Noah Colvin, Ysabel Foster, Xander Huchinson and Kayden Willard.
Sixth grade: Avery Callahan Snyder, Hunter Collins, Hollis Deckard, Audrianna Dionne, Kaitlyn Gale, Cameron Golden, Hendryx Grisham, Hayden Hamby, Kalista Hensley, Sophia Jackson, Kayleigh Kinder, Mason Lancaster, Holt McGinnis, Jacob Moore, Jasmine Osborn, Kirah Osgood, Kyler Pauley, Brady Powers, Gracie Tabor and Grady Williams.
Seventh grade: Kelbee Burgess, Nash Crawford, Shyenne Davis, Alissa Hale, Silas Havens, Riley Housley, Emerald Hutchinson, Delainee Irvin, Tucker Morton, Katelyn Murphy, Tristian Ourso, Alyssa Peck, Nathan Smith, Kaitlynn Stephens and Aaron Stevenson.
Eighth grade: Corben Baker, Broc Barnes, Hanna Bunch, Montana Coats, Isobel Cook, Ava Cooper, Emily Dawson, Zoey Foster, Andrew Jacobs, Emma Knowlen, David Reid, Aaron Roberts, Lauren Smith, Miranda Smith, Mackenzy Snyder and Lucas Vonallmen.
PRINCIPAL’S HONOR ROLL
Jordan Hunter’s third grade: Kayden Adams, Griffin Brown, Roxie Bryant, Jacob Collins, Brooke Cooper, Julian Earl, Payton Hicks, Haylee Pauley, Karsyn Rice, Brody Roberson and Marriam Sykes.
Tiffanie Bryant’s third grade: Chloie Bond, Carter Collins, Jordan Foster, Olivia Gilmore, Jordan Hulsey, Gavin Kassing, Elizabeth Keeler, Constance King, Matthew Ulm, Remini Williams and Gracelyn Young.
Amber Squires’ fourth grade: Zedakiah Boyer, Lacey Collins, Peyton Lackey, Remington McHenry, Veronica Smith, Brynlee Walker and Garrett Whisenant.
Tori Bates’ fourth grade: Bailey Coffel, Kaelyn Cooper, Emma Fare, Lena Finke, Kiley McDaniel, Daisy McKinney, Madison Moore and Sariah Terry.
Kristina Terrill’s fifth grade: Sydney Brown, Keira Coughlin, Abby Jacobs, Makenzie Kinder, Anaika Miller, Afton Pruiett, Addison Simpson, Garrett Sykes, Paige West and Logan Wycoff.
Mindy McGinnis’ fifth grade: Brylee Barnes, Karly Bettis, Jeremiah Foster, Brailyn Hambelton, Hayden Holland, Riley Jewell, Annabelle Judd, Tanner Kerley, Antonio Kunert, Riley Lilly, Alec Morrison, Wyatt Owens, Isaac Patten, Macy Riley and Kaylynn Work.
Sixth grade: Reilly Jolliff.
Seventh grade: Reese Brown, Easton Ford, Hanna Pruiett and Lillian Ryan.
Eighth grade: Hallie Bunch, Caleb Deshane and Zabby Grisham.
