There will be 21 vendors at the market Saturday.
Endurance Church is having a wonderful women’s retreat this Saturday so we will be set up in the back. We have a lot of fresh produce at the market as well as many artisan crafters who hand-make or hand-craft items that you will cherish.
Roger Morrison is our puzzle maker who can take your picture of your child or older loved one and create a puzzle of how ever many pieces you want to put together. This creates fond memories for everyone!
We have specialty wood crafters including toys, wooden bowls of all kinds crafted from local woods, walking sticks and a lot more wood crafts!
Hand crafted items for your kitchen: aprons, towels, placemats, microwave bowls so you don’t burn your hands, scarfs for the cold weather, pain relief products (and they do really work) and more!
Six different butchered meats: rabbit, beef, pork, chicken, goat and lamb. Jams, jellies, syrups all from local fruits and local honey and molasses. Gourmet bakers of all kinds, you name it they have it, or will make it for you!
Electronic benefit transfer (EBT/food stamps) are accepted.
The market is held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays in the parking lot of Endurance Church on Worley Drive in West Plains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.